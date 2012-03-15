HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong shares may start higher on Thursday, recouping some of the index's recent losses, ahead of a flurry of key earnings from large Chinese companies later in the day.

Companies including China Mobile Ltd, China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd and Swire Pacific Ltd will announce earnings on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.5 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index shed 0.2 percent, reversing mid-day gains to snap a four-day winning streak.

Short selling interest sank to its lowest in four sessions, accounting for 7.5 percent of total turnover on Wednesday. Turnover rose to the highest in more than a week, hitting HK$80.3 billion.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average was up 0.9 percent at 10,141.2, while the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,046.9 at 0046 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China Mobile, the world's biggest mobile services provider by number of subscribers, may post its slowest quarterly growth in almost two years on Thursday due to weak user rates, though the pace might pick up later this year if it attracts higher-end users with a network upgrade and lands an iPhone contract.

* PetroChina Co Ltd will ramp up oil trading in Europe via a joint venture with Ineos in April, letting a five year supply and marketing contract with Morgan Stanley expire at end-March, a source with the venture said on Wednesday.

* Trading in shares of China's fifth-biggest lender Bank of Communications (BoCom) will be suspended on Thursday pending details of a private share placement, the company said late on Wednesday.

* Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg is considering suing RUSAL, the world's largest aluminum producer, over claims he did not fulfill his duties as chairman, the job he acrimoniously resigned from on Tuesday. A replacement for Vekselberg will be sought at a board meeting scheduled for Friday. The next chairman could be one of the company's five independent directors, including Anatoly Tikhonov, Philip Lader, and Barry Cheung.

* Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's biggest internet company by revenue, plans to step up its expansion in social networking, search and e-commerce to attract more online advertisers as it looks to diversify from its competitive core gaming market. It reported a 15.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, in line with analyst estimates.

* A top Pakistani government body said that China's largest bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , is backing away from a long-running plan to build a gas pipeline from Iran to Pakistan, a project that the United States has strongly opposed, and is "showing less interest" to act as financial adviser for the estimated $1.25 billion project.

* Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) is selling shares to raise about $300 million to repay debt and serve as working capital or fund acquisitions, a term sheet showed on Wednesday.

* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, Asia's No.4 carrier by market value, posted a bigger-than-expected 61 percent drop in 2011 net profit on Wednesday amid high fuel costs and a slowing global economy, and warned of a more challenging year ahead.

MARKET SUMMARY: > Wall St retreats after rally, but Apple up again > Dollar jumps vs euro and yen on yields, Fed stance > Treasuries drop as Fed's outlook curbs safety bid > Gold tumbles again on dashed QE hopes, technicals > Oil falls on U.S. stock build, Iran eyed (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)