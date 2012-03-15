HONG KONG, March 15 Hong Kong shares may
start higher on Thursday, recouping some of the index's recent
losses, ahead of a flurry of key earnings from large Chinese
companies later in the day.
Companies including China Mobile Ltd, China
Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, Galaxy Entertainment
Group Ltd, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd
and Swire Pacific Ltd will announce earnings
on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.5 percent. The broader
Hang Seng Index shed 0.2 percent, reversing mid-day gains
to snap a four-day winning streak.
Short selling interest sank to its lowest in four sessions,
accounting for 7.5 percent of total turnover on Wednesday.
Turnover rose to the highest in more than a week, hitting
HK$80.3 billion.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average
was up 0.9 percent at 10,141.2, while the Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 2,046.9 at
0046 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China Mobile, the world's biggest mobile
services provider by number of subscribers, may post its slowest
quarterly growth in almost two years on Thursday due to weak
user rates, though the pace might pick up later this year if it
attracts higher-end users with a network upgrade and lands an
iPhone contract.
* PetroChina Co Ltd will ramp up oil
trading in Europe via a joint venture with Ineos in April,
letting a five year supply and marketing contract with Morgan
Stanley expire at end-March, a source with the venture said on
Wednesday.
* Trading in shares of China's fifth-biggest lender Bank of
Communications (BoCom) will be suspended on Thursday
pending details of a private share placement, the company said
late on Wednesday.
* Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg is considering suing
RUSAL, the world's largest aluminum producer, over
claims he did not fulfill his duties as chairman, the job he
acrimoniously resigned from on Tuesday. A replacement for
Vekselberg will be sought at a board meeting scheduled for
Friday. The next chairman could be one of the company's five
independent directors, including Anatoly Tikhonov, Philip Lader,
and Barry Cheung.
* Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's biggest internet
company by revenue, plans to step up its expansion in social
networking, search and e-commerce to attract more online
advertisers as it looks to diversify from its competitive core
gaming market. It reported a 15.3 percent rise in quarterly
profit, in line with analyst estimates.
* A top Pakistani government body said that China's largest
bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
, is backing away from a long-running plan to build a
gas pipeline from Iran to Pakistan, a project that the United
States has strongly opposed, and is "showing less interest" to
act as financial adviser for the estimated $1.25 billion
project.
* Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI) is selling shares to
raise about $300 million to repay debt and serve as working
capital or fund acquisitions, a term sheet showed on Wednesday.
* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, Asia's No.4 carrier
by market value, posted a bigger-than-expected 61 percent drop
in 2011 net profit on Wednesday amid high fuel costs and a
slowing global economy, and warned of a more challenging year
ahead.
MARKET SUMMARY:
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)