HONG KONG, March 16 Hong Kong shares could
start flat or marginally lower on Friday, but the Hang Seng
Index appears poised to stay positive on the week, with
investors eyeing a slew of corporate earnings later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index is up 1.3 percent so far this
week, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong is down 0.1 percent.
Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (CHALCO) and
China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co Ltd are
among a slew of companies expected to post corporate earnings
throughout the day.
On Thursday, the China Enterprises Index slipped 0.5
percent, but the broader Hang Seng Index inched up 0.2 percent,
largely due to a 4.1 percent jump for Tencent Holdings Ltd
.
Short-selling interest increased on Thursday from the day
before, accounting for 8.8 percent of total turnover in Hong
Kong. Turnover on Thursday tumbled 20 percent from Wednesday to
HK$64.6 billion.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei average
was down 0.1 percent at 10,113.9, while the Korea Composite
Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was flat at 2,044.3 at 0044
GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* RUSAL Plc, the world's largest aluminium
company, is expected to pick a new chairman on Friday to steady
the company after a parting shot fired by Viktor Vekselberg, who
said it was in "deep crisis".
* Hong Kong-based regional power utility CLP Holdings
and China Southern Power Grid Co Ltd are in talks to
acquire a 60 percent stake in a local power joint venture held
by ExxonMobil Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corp
, CLP said in a statement on Thursday.
* A123 Systems Inc said it has been picked to
supply battery packs for a new plug-in hybrid electric sedan
from Chinese automaker Geely. Under terms of the
agreement, A123 said it will provide U.S.-made battery cells to
its Shanghai joint venture Advanced Traction Battery Systems for
the production of complete lithium-ion battery packs for the
Geely car, which is expected to launch in China in 2014.
* Ping An Insurance , the world's
second-largest life insurer by market value, met forecasts with
a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, after growth in its
banking business offset lower investment returns.
* China's fifth-largest lender, Bank of Communications Co
Ltd, will raise $8.9 billion to meet tighter capital
requirements by placing shares with existing shareholders such
as HSBC and the country's finance ministry. Under the
56.6 billion yuan private placement, new Shanghai-listed shares
will be priced at 4.55 yuan and Hong Kong-listed
shares at HK$5.63.
* Chinese medical device manufacturer Shandong Weigao Group
posted a 333 percent jump in 2011 net profit to 3.5
billion yuan.
* China Mobile Ltd, the world's biggest mobile
carrier by subscribers, said on Thursday it plans to add 30
million 3G users this year and expects handset subsidies for
2012 to total 20 billion yuan ($3.16 billion), up 17.6 percent
from last year. It recorded a net profit of 33.9 billion yuan
($5.4 billion) for October-December, compared with a 33.2
billion yuan market estimated by analysts.
* Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
said on Thursday annual net profit jumped more than three-fold,
just short of expectations, as wealthy Chinese flocked to its
new $2 billion casino, the only one to open in Macau last
year.
* KWG Property Holding Ltd said it would issue
$400 million 13.25 percent senior notes due 2017, raising
capital to finance its projects and for general corporate
purpose. For statement click here
MARKET SUMMARY:
> S&P ends over 1,400 for 1st time since 2008 credit crisis
> Dollar hits speed bumps as profit-takers emerge
> Treasury prices stabilise after worst selloff in 4 months
> Gold rises 1 percent, snaps three-day decline
> Oil falls as U.S., UK plan oil reserve release
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)