HONG KONG, May 2 Hong Kong shares could open
higher on Wednesday after strong U.S. manufacturing data but
gains could be capped on fears about slower growth for China's
economy after official media reported weaker bank lending.
Chinese banks could come into focus after the official China
Securities Journal said that bank lending in the mainland is
estimated to have dropped 30 percent in April from a month
earlier as demand for credit declined. The month-on-month
numbers can be, however, quite volatile.
Financial markets in China resume trading on Wednesday after
a two-day holiday, while markets in Hong Kong were closed on
Tuesday.
Data on Tuesday showed China's official purchasing managers'
index rose to a 13-month high in April, signalling the economy
may be recovering from a first-quarter trough, but smaller
factories are still struggling.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.7 percent,
while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong gained 1.6 percent.
Short-selling interest accounted for 8.7 percent of total
turnover on Monday. Bourse turnover declined on Monday from
Friday and was more than 17 percent below its 20-day moving
average.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 percent
and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.7 percent at 0047 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* HSBC has hired government bonds and
derivatives trader, Pasquale Cataldi, to run one of its rates
trading divisions, two people familiar with the matter said.
* China's Hony Capital plans to sell or outsource the
operations at Elpida Memory's Hiroshima DRAM plant to
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC)
if its bid for the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker is successful,
the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.
* China's home-grown sports brands, such as Li Ning
and ANTA Sports, could come into focus after
Adidas, the world's second-biggest sporting goods
company, raised its 2012 profit forecast. Adidas has
outperformed rivals Nike and Puma in the key Chinese market as
shoppers there snapped up its trademark three-stripe sneakers.
* GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd said it
expected a significant decline in profit for the three months
ended in March compared with the same period a year ago due to a
drop in sales revenue and losses from its e-commerce business.
* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the
operator of the Hong Kong stock exchange, confirmed on
Monday its interest in the auction process for London Metal
Exchange, which is estimated to be worth between 500 million and
1.5 billion pounds ($783 million-$2.4 billion).
* Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd said on
Monday it expected its net profit from year ending in June 2012
to fall significantly due to declines in overall gross profit
margin. For statement click here
* Ports Design Ltd said late on Monday that it
is cooperating with its auditors KPMG to assist them to complete
their audit work as soon as possible and the company will be
unable to dispatch its annual report to shareholders by April
30. It said it is working with KPMG to agree on a timetable. For
statement click here
* Baoxin Auto Group Ltd said it planned to issue
US dollar-denominated guaranteed senior notes raising capital to
repay short-term bank loans and to expand its network of
dealership stores and repair centres. Morgan Stanley and UBS are
handling the deal. For statement click here
* ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and China Petroleum &
Chemical Corporation said late on Monday that they
have agreed to extend the Long Stop Date regarding an offer to
for China Gas to July 6 pending obtaining all required
approvals and MOFCOM is still reviewing the application. For
statement click here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)