HONG KONG, May 3 Hong Kong shares are likely to
open slightly weaker on Thursday, hurt by Wall Street losses
after weak data on U.S. private sector hiring, raising fears
that Friday's more comprehensive jobs report could also
disappoint.
China Construction Bank Corp and Bank of China Ltd
could come into focus after Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd
offered about $1.2 billion in Hong Kong-listed shares
in two of China's "Big Four" banks, according to term sheets
seen by Reuters.
Japanese financial markets are closed for a public holiday
and could diminish turnover in Hong Kong on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 1 percent
at 21,309.1 after testing March closing highs at about 21,353
recorded on March 15. The China Enterprises Index of top
mainland listings rose 0.6 percent.
Turnover in Hong Kong surged to the highest since April 16.
Short-selling interest accounted for 8.6 percent of total
turnover, around levels seen in the previous two sessions.
Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1
percent at 0059 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Swedish car maker Volvo, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group Co Ltd, said it was on track to meet
its long-term goal of boosting sales more than four-fold in
China after reporting a fall in 2011 earnings due to costs
related to its expansion. Geely is also parent of listed Geely
Automotive Holdings Ltd.
* Chinese property stocks are seen to be a focus. China home
prices fell in April for an eighth month in a row while
transactions declined in most cities, a private sector survey
showed on Wednesday.
* Macau gaming stocks are set to be a focus after the
world's biggest gambling destination posted a 21.9 percent jump
in gambling revenue to 25 billion patacas ($3.13 billion) in
April, in line with analyst forecasts, after the opening of a
new $4 billion casino drew strong demand from deep-pocketed
Chinese visitors.
* Standard Chartered Plc said it expected
to expand income by 10 percent or more this year even though
growth slipped below that pace in the first quarter on weakness
in India and the strength of the U.S. dollar against Asian
currencies.
* Steve Wynn's $17 billion Macau casino company Wynn Macau
Ltd has received formal approval from the government
to begin construction on a new project in the world's largest
gambling destination.
* YGM Trading said its unit had entered into an
exclusivity agreement with Aquascutum Ltd and its
administrators, and has been granted an exclusivity period from
May 1-9 to negotiate terms in connection with the potential sale
and purchase of the business and assets of Aquascutum. For
statement click here
* Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said contracted
sales in April totalled 2.895 billion, up 10 percent from a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris
Lewis)