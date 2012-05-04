HONG KONG May 4 Hong Kong shares could start
weaker on Friday, with turnover crimped ahead of U.S. jobs data
later in the day, but look poised to hold on to the week's
gains.
Data pointing to slower-than-expected growth in the dominant
U.S. services sector and underwhelming sales figures from
several U.S. retail chains could weigh on exporter-related
names.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.3 percent
to 21,249.5, retreating further from March closing highs at
about 21,353, which it briefly tested on Wednesday. The China
Enterprises Index lost 1.4 percent.
On the week, they are up 2.5 and 0.8 percent to date.
Short-selling interest slumped to its lowest since mid-April
on Thursday, accounting for 6.3 percent of total bourse
turnover. Turnover was at its highest in slightly more than a
month, but a quarter of it was due to Temasek Holdings' stake
sale in two of China's biggest banks.
Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.6
percent by 0100 GMT. Japanese markets are closed for a public
holiday.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Bailed-out insurer American International Group
said quarterly profit more than doubled from a year earlier,
exceeding expectations with the help of investment gains. In the
quarter, AIG sold 1.72 billion shares of AIA Group Ltd
, which the New York-based company spun off in a Hong
Kong IPO in 2010.
* China's Bright Food will buy a 60 percent stake in British
breakfast cereal maker Weetabix, which has an enterprise value
of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.94 billion), in the biggest foreign
acquisition by a Chinese food group. Bright Food has four
subsidiaries listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange including
Shanghai Jinfeng Wine Co, Shanghai Haibo Co
, Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co and Bright
Dairy & Food Co.
* Graff Diamonds has received the green light from the Hong
Kong bourse for a market debut that could raise up to $1
billion, sources said, joining French cosmetics company
L'Occitane, Italian fashion house Prada and
luggage maker Samsonite in looking to tap booming
demand for luxury goods in China and raise brand awareness.
* High-end menswear retail group Trinity Ltd said
it has completed its purchase of Gieves & Hawkes, the iconic
savile row tailor.
* China Vanke, the country's largest real estate
developer by sales, said on Thursday its April sales fell 6
percent to 7.4 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) from the same period
a year ago, snapping a two-month sales rise.
* A Brazilian court overturned an injunction suspending
collection of disputed tax claims from Vale SA
, the world's largest iron-ore producer.
* Huabao International Holdings Ltd, a Chinese
tobacco-flavouring supplier, said Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
resigned as auditor in March 2006 as they could not reach a
concensus on audit fees and PricewaterhouseCoopers has been
appointed as auditor since then. It also denied it had
overstated its profit for 2010 and that transactions with its
tobacco customers were genuine with the support of legitimate
sale invoices. Trading in its shares will resume on Friday. For
the statement, click here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)