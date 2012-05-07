HONG KONG, May 6 Hong Kong shares could start the week lower on Monday, with growth-sensitive names likely taking the brunt of the hit after elections in France and Greece sowed fresh doubt about the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.

The market is also likely to be weighed down by disappointing U.S. jobs data for April, stoking concern about growth prospects in the world's largest economy.

A slew of China data for April throughout this week could offer investors clues on the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Beijing is expected to post April trade data on May 10 and inflation, industrial output and retail sales on May 11. Data for loan growth and money supply are expected between May 10 and 15.

Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.8 percent to 21,086. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong lost 1 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 2.3 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.5 percent at 0041 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* High-end jeweller Graff Diamonds is set to launch its up to $1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering on May 21, sources familiar with the plans said on Sunday. Graff would join global brands including Italian fashion house Prada SpA , luggage maker Samsonite, French cosmetics company L'Occitane, that have listed in Hong Kong looking to tap booming consumer demand and rising wealth in Asia.

* Chinese state-owned conglomerate Beijing Enterprises Group, parent of utility Beijing Enterprises Holding Limited , said it has increased its stake in China Gas Holdings Ltd to nearly 9 percent, raising the prospect of a bidding war with state firm Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings for the mainland gas distributor.

* Yahoo Inc could be weeks away from selling 15 to 25 percent of Alibaba Group's stock back to China's largest e-commerce company, in a deal designed to eliminate complexities that had scuttled the parties' previous negotiations, a person familiar with the matter said. Alibaba Group is the parent of Alibaba.com.

* The cost of Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina's Australian joint venture LNG may rise as much as 50 percent from initial estimates, which could force the companies to delay development, a source close to the project said on Friday.

* PetroChina, the country's largest oil and gas producer, will restart next week a 80,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit at its Jinzhou refinery after one-month maintenance, an industry source said on Friday.

* UC RUSAL, the world's largest aluminium producer which is scheduled to announce first quarter results on May 14, is expected to report a drop in first-quarter recurring net profit to $94 million, a Reuters poll of eight analysts showed on Friday.

* Vitamin C and antibiotic products producer China Pharmaceutical Group Ltd posted HK$85 million loss in first quarter results, against HK$161.5 million profit in a year ago period, hit by falling prices of its products due to overcapacity and restricted use of antibiotics in China. The company added it expected to see loss for six months ending in June. For statement click here

* China sport brand Peak Sport Products Co Ltd said sales fair orders for the fourth quarter of 2012 declined, in terms of revenue at wholesale prices, by a mid-twenties percentage when compared to that of the same quarter in 2011. It said same stores sales for the first quarter were flat aginst a year ago period. For statement click here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)