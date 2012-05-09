HONG KONG, May 8 Hong Kong shares could open lower on Wednesday, poised to extend a four-day losing streak with turnover likely crimped on jitters about Greece.

HSBC could come into focus after it beat expectations with an underlying first-quarter profit of $6.8 billion.

On Tuesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings lost 0.5 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index slipped 0.3 percent at 20,484.8.

The Hang Seng is seen hovering between its 50-day moving average, currently at 20,293.8 and its 200-day moving average, now at about 19,894.4, which coincides with its April lows.

Hong Kong bourse turnover on Tuesday ranked among the lowest this year. Short selling interest accounted for 8.5 percent of total turnover, a level consistent with the past two weeks.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.3 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.7 percent at 0050 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China Construction Bank , the world's second-biggest bank by market value, will see slower profit growth this year, its president said.

* PetroChina Co Ltd is in talks to buy Valero Energy's shuttered 235,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Aruba, according to sources.

* The London Metal Exchange has received a number of detailed proposals from a short-list of bidders regarding a potential acquisition of the exchange, it said on Tuesday. Sources have said CME Group, NYSE Euronext, InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEx) are on the list.

* Smart TVs are the latest battleground for technology giants like Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Lenovo Group Ltd. The latest entry in the market was unveiled in Beijing by Lenovo on Tuesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Nick Macfie)