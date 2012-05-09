HONG KONG, May 8 Hong Kong shares could open
lower on Wednesday, poised to extend a four-day losing streak
with turnover likely crimped on jitters about Greece.
HSBC could come into focus after it beat
expectations with an underlying first-quarter profit of $6.8
billion.
On Tuesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings lost 0.5 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index
slipped 0.3 percent at 20,484.8.
The Hang Seng is seen hovering between its 50-day moving
average, currently at 20,293.8 and its 200-day moving average,
now at about 19,894.4, which coincides with its April lows.
Hong Kong bourse turnover on Tuesday ranked among the lowest
this year. Short selling interest accounted for 8.5 percent of
total turnover, a level consistent with the past two weeks.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.3
percent and South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.7 percent at
0050 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China Construction Bank , the world's
second-biggest bank by market value, will see slower profit
growth this year, its president said.
* PetroChina Co Ltd is in talks to buy Valero
Energy's shuttered 235,000 barrel-per-day refinery in
Aruba, according to sources.
* The London Metal Exchange has received a number of
detailed proposals from a short-list of bidders regarding a
potential acquisition of the exchange, it said on Tuesday.
Sources have said CME Group, NYSE Euronext,
InterContinental Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd. (HKEx) are on the list.
* Smart TVs are the latest battleground for technology
giants like Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Lenovo Group Ltd. The latest entry in
the market was unveiled in Beijing by Lenovo on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Nick
Macfie)