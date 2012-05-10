HONG KONG May 10 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Thursday, heading for a sixth straight session of losses on euro zone worries, but China trade data expected later in the day could help limit declines.

Inflation, urban investment, industrial output and retail sales data from China are expected to follow on Friday.

Data for money supply, new yuan loans and loan growth could be released anytime between May 10 and 15.

On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.6 percent. The broader Hang Seng Index closed at 20,330.6.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.2 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.5 percent at 0057 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, Asia's No.4 carrier by market value, said high fuel prices and an uncertain global economy are forcing the Hong Kong-based airline to cut costs, and warned that first-half earnings may be "disappointing."

* Chinese oil firms, including PetroChina and Sinopec Corp , are set to be a focus as China will cut gasoline and diesel prices by about 3 percent from Thursday in response to declines in international crude oil prices, although the moderate cut is unlikely to be sufficient to stimulate demand much in the world's second-largest oil consumer.

* PetroChina is in talks to buy Valero Energy's shuttered refinery in Aruba, sources said, the latest move by China's oil giants to take advantage of a global refining downturn to beef up supply.

* Hutchison Whampoa Ltd has made a revised 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) bid for eircom, the Irish phone company granted court protection from creditors six weeks ago, according to sources familiar with the deal.

* Macau casino Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd posted a 202 percent rise in first quarter EBITDA as compared with the same period a year ago, bolstered by a steady stream of Chinese tourists into the world's largest gambling destination, located on the tip of China's southern coast.

* Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd , the Macau casino venture owned by Australian billionaire James Packer and Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Ho, posted a 17-fold increase in first quarter net profit on strong demand from wealthy Chinese gamblers flooding into the world's largest gambling destination. {ID:nL4E8G929C]

* Glencore reported "robust" trading in the first quarter, reassuring investors with its view of broadly healthy demand for the commodities it mines, farms and drills, in a week when renewed fears over Europe's debt crisis dominate markets.

* Consumer goods exporter Li & Fung Ltd, whose global distribution and trading centres make it a barometre of consumer sentiment, expects a continued slowdown in Europe's economy and sees a patchy U.S. recovery in 2012, its top executive said on Wednesday.

* Europe-focused clothing retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd said total sales in the nine months ended March fell 7.2 percent from a year earlier in Hong Kong dollar terms, and were also down in local currency terms.

* TRUenergy, the Australian unit of Hong Kong-listed CLP Holdings, may take up to a few weeks to decide on lead managers for its over $3 billion planned initial public offering contrary to expectations, three sources with direct knowledge said. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)