HONG KONG May 14 Hong Kong shares could start the week higher on Monday, with China growth proxies in focus after the Chinese central bank moved to bolster lending to counter signs of a slowdown in the economy.

The People's Bank of China cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending to head-off the risk of a sudden slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Last Friday, the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong declined 1.4 percent, while the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.3 percent in its seventh-straight daily loss.

Both benchmarks recorded their worst week since late September last year.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at 0047 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Private equity-owned gambling group Gala Coral said on Saturday it will sell its casino business to British bingo and casino operator Rank, an indirect unit of Guoco Group Ltd, for 205 million pounds.

* Sun Hung Kai Properties board member Thomas Chan is set to return for bail renewal at Hong Kong's anti-corruption agency on Monday in a widening graft scandal involving one of Asia's richest families.

* Volvo's Chinese owner, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co , offered to take a large minority stake in the Japanese maker of Subaru cars. The offer - that was not accepted - illustrates its ambition to expand in China and around the world and gain more technology to improve its own cars.

* China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said on Friday that it plans to spin off and list its Australian unit Yancoal Australia after a merger between the unit and Gloucester Coal Ltd is complete.

* Wind power generation company China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd said on Friday that it has proposed an issue of up to 1.36 billion new H shares at a price to be determined, raising capital to develop its renewable energy generation business.

* CNOOC Ltd signed a production sharing contract with Roc Oil Co for block 09/05 in Bohai. CNOOC has the right to participate in up to a 51 percent working interest in any commercial discoveries in the block. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)