HONG KONG May 14 Hong Kong shares could start
the week higher on Monday, with China growth proxies in focus
after the Chinese central bank moved to bolster lending to
counter signs of a slowdown in the economy.
The People's Bank of China cut the amount of cash that banks
must hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated 400
billion yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending to head-off the risk of
a sudden slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
Last Friday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong declined 1.4 percent, while the
Hang Seng Index closed down 1.3 percent in its
seventh-straight daily loss.
Both benchmarks recorded their worst week since late
September last year.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8 percent
and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at 0047 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Private equity-owned gambling group Gala Coral said on
Saturday it will sell its casino business to British bingo and
casino operator Rank, an indirect unit of Guoco Group
Ltd, for 205 million pounds.
* Sun Hung Kai Properties board member Thomas Chan
is set to return for bail renewal at Hong Kong's anti-corruption
agency on Monday in a widening graft scandal involving one of
Asia's richest families.
* Volvo's Chinese owner, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co
, offered to take a large minority stake in the Japanese
maker of Subaru cars. The offer - that was not accepted -
illustrates its ambition to expand in China and around the world
and gain more technology to improve its own cars.
* China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd
said on Friday that it plans to spin off and list its Australian
unit Yancoal Australia after a merger between the unit and
Gloucester Coal Ltd is complete.
* Wind power generation company China Longyuan Power Group
Corp Ltd said on Friday that it has proposed an issue
of up to 1.36 billion new H shares at a price to be determined,
raising capital to develop its renewable energy generation
business.
* CNOOC Ltd signed a production sharing
contract with Roc Oil Co for block 09/05 in Bohai. CNOOC has the
right to participate in up to a 51 percent working interest in
any commercial discoveries in the block.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin)