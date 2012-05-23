HONG KONG May 23 Hong Kong shares are poised to start lower on Wednesday with the benchmark set to give up its weak gains from the previous session with the tech sector expected to struggle and investors again focusing how Euro debt worries.

The Hang Seng index eked out a 0.8 percent gain on Tuesday while the China Enterprises index rose 1.2 percent.

A Chinese media report saying authorities were fast-tracking infrastructure projects on the mainland was said to have underpinned the rebound in stocks but there were few signs of fresh buying as turnover on the exchanges remained sluggish.

The tech sector is likely to struggle on Wednesday after a weak second-quarter outlook from Dell Inc, as well as a further tumble for shares in Facebook.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down a percent while South Korea's KOSPI was off 1.2 percent as of 0030 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Retail stocks with high exposure in Europe are in focus after Ralph Lauren Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by soaring sales, but said it expected the pace of revenue growth to slow, in part because of Europe's economic problems.

* HSBC Holdings Plc said on Tuesday that it has rolled out six new currency trading pairs tied to the offshore yuan as demand for the currency has risen substantially, while other CNH crosses will be added in time.

* The Ontario Securities Commission charged Sino-Forest Corp, parent of Greenheart Group Ltd, and some of the Chinese forestry company's former executives with fraud on Tuesday, nearly a year after the allegations surfaced and its stock imploded.

* China's Alibaba Group could command a Facebook-rivalling valuation of $100 billion when it comes to list its shares, possibly by 2015 - but its more immediate challenge is to hang on to top spot in the country's $36 billion e-commerce market.

* Glencore's bruised stock could get a boost after a lock-up on a large slice of employees' shares expires. The lift would be welcomed by the commodities trader as its $30 billion bid for miner Xstrata nears the final stages.

* China Life Insurance Co Ltd said Yang Mingsheng has been elected as the chairman with effect from May 22, replacing Yuan Li, who resigned as chairman and executive director on the same day due to reallocation to other job duties. For statement click here

MARKET EVENTS

- Bonjour Holdings Ltd AGM

- Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd AGM

- China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd AGM

- Emperor Capital Group Ltd H1 results

- Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd AGM

- Lenovo Group Ltd final results teleconference

- Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd AGM in Macau

- PetroChina Co Ltd AGM in Beijing

- Power Assets Holdings Ltd AGM

- TPV Technology Ltd Q1 results

ECONOMIC DATA

- UK retail sales for April

- UK CBI trends, orders for May

- US monthly home price for March

- US new home sales change for April

- Singapore consumer price index for April

- Canada retail sales for March (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar and Donny Kwok; Editing by Michael Perry)