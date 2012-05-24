HONG KONG May 24 Hong Kong shares may start
flat on Thursday ahead of a preliminary survey of manufacturing
activity in China expected later in the day, which will provide
fresh clues on the state of the slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
Short selling accounted for 14.7 percent of total bourse
turnover, suggesting a better-than-expected HSBC China flash
PMI, expected at 0230 GMT, could spur a short squeeze.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index and the China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong each shed 1.3 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1 percent
and South Korea's KOSPI was flat as of 0101 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Sino-Forest Corp, parent of Greenheart Group
Ltd, said on Wednesday it is reviewing fraud charges
leveled against it by the Ontario Securities Commission and
considering what steps, if any, it ought to take in response to
the allegations.
* Strong sales in China helped Lenovo Group Ltd
post a 59 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on
Wednesday, meeting analyst expectations, as the world's No.2 PC
maker begins to diversify more aggressively into smartphones,
tablet PCs and smart TVs.
* Wynn Macau Ltd launched on Wednesday at a bank
meeting in Macau a $1.5 billion two-tranche syndicated financing
for a new project on Macau's Cotai Strip, banking sources said.
* PetroChina will boost its natural gas purchases
from Central Asia by as much as half this year even as it is
unable to fully pass on import costs to consumers due to state
price controls, the country's largest energy company said.
* China is rolling out sweeping brokerage reforms to nurture
future global investment banks that officials hope could
eventually compete with the likes of Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley, a regulatory document showed. Chinese
brokerages such as CITIC Securities Co and
Haitong Securities Co are still minnows
compared with global giants, and will also need freer and more
developed capital markets at home and consolidation of their
fragmented sector before they are likely to develop global scale
and reach.
* Trading in Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd has been
suspended on Wednesday after the company said the Court of
Criminal Instruction in Macau had accepted the accusation
against the company's chairman Joseph Lau Luen-hung for
committing offences of bribery and money laundering in relation
to the acquisition of a land in Macau and the case will be
remitted to the Court of First Instance of Macau for trial in
due course. For statement click here
* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd said it
has not received any notice from the China Securities Regulatory
Commission or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on any investigation
into the accounting or other matters of the company. It said it
is of the view that its acquisition of the intangible assets of
Shanghai Asia Pioneer is conducted in full compliance with the
regulatory requirements in China and Hong Kong and is in the
interest of company and its shareholders as a whole. For
statement click here
* Children wear maker Boshiwa International Holding Ltd
, which delayed its publication of annual results as
auditors resigned, said it has resolved to appoint Zenith CPA
Limited as the auditors with effect from May 23 to fill the
vacancy following resignation of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.
Trading in the company's shares will remain suspended until
further notice. For a statement, click here
* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said it has
commenced work on the acquisition of certain assets from its
controlling shareholder Shenhua Group Corporation Ltd,
including equity interests or assets of China Shenhua Coal
Liquefaction and Chemical Co Ltd and Shaanxi Shenyan Coal Co
Ltd. The acquisition will be funded by proceeds from the initial
public offering of A shares. For statement click here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)