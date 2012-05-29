HONG KONG May 29 Hong Kong shares could open
lower on Tuesday, snapping a two-day relief rally with a surge
in Spanish borrowing costs the latest worry for investors
watching for spillover effects in Asia.
The Chinese services sector could come into focus after
China Premier Wen Jiabao called for a faster opening of the
country's service sector, the official Xinhua news agency
reported late.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent,
while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong rose 1.2 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5
percent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.5 percent at
0053 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* The two billionaire Kwok brothers who run Sun Hung Kai
Properties and three other men arrested in a bribery
scandal involving Asia's biggest developer renewed their bail on
Monday as Hong Kong's highest-profile graft investigation saps
shareholder confidence in the conglomerate.
* Instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Holdings Corp said on Monday that first-quarter net
profit rose 61.2 percent on solid growth in its noodle business,
despite weaker sales from the beverage segment.
* Chinese developer Yuexiu Property said on Monday
it sold one of the world's tallest buildings, a skyscraper in
the southern city of Guangzhou, to its affiliated real estate
investment trust for 8.85 billion yuan ($1.4 billion).
* GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd, China's largest
polysilicon and wafer maker, said on Monday it plans to expand
its solar farm business in China, the United States and in
emerging markets.
* Chinese property developer Shui On Land Ltd said
it has submitted a spin-off proposal to the Hong Kong stock
exchange for a separate listing of its premier commercial
property unit, China Xintiandi Co Ltd.
* Brazilian miner Vale said on
Monday it agreed to sell its coal assets in Colombia to CPC, a
unit of Colombian Natural Resources, for $407 million. The deal
is subject regulatory approval.
* Brazilian federal prosecutors in the country's state of
Para have asked a court to suspend operations at Vale's
Onça Puma nickel project in the
Brazilian Amazon, alleging Vale failed to meet obligations to
two Indian tribes in the region.
* Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
is seeking membership of overseas exchanges and aims
to become a major global bullion market maker, a senior
executive said on Monday.
* PetroChina Co Ltd said its controlling
shareholder, China National Petroleum Corporation, which owns
86.51 percent of the company's total issued share capital,
increased its shareholdings in the company on May 25 and will
continue to increase its shareholdings within 12 months in an
aggregated amount not exceeding 2 percent of the total issued
share capital. For statement click here.
* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said the Phase II
Project of its Shenhua Coal Dock at Tianjin Port has been
approved by the National Development and Reform Commission. The
project involves building of coal loading berths with a designed
loading capacity of 35 million tonnes a year with total
investment amounting to 3.82 billion yuan. For statement click here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Matt
Driskill)