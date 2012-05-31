HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong shares could start
lower on Thursday with concerns mounting over Italy and Spain as
the euro zone debt crisis escalates, with the Hang Seng Index
set for its worst May performance since 1998.
Bourse turnover could spike right before markets close on
Thursday, with index-related funds looking to rebalance their
portfolios ahead of a series of changes to MSCI China
components effective on Friday.
London luxury jeweller Graff Diamonds has pulled its planned
$1 billion initial public offer on the Hong Kong stock exchange
due to adverse market conditions, a spokeswoman said on
Thursday, making it the city's third major deal to be canned
this week.
On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.7 percent, while the Hang
Seng Index lost 1.9 percent.
For the month of May, they are down 12.5 and 11.4 percent,
their respective worst monthly performance since September last
year. The Hang Seng Index last did worse in May in 1998, when it
dived 14 percent.
Losses on Thursday dragged the Hang Seng benchmark back
below the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from
October 2011 lows to February 2012 highs, at about 18,966
points.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.8
percent and South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.2 percent at
0048 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Commodities trader Glencore and miner
Xstrata will send details of their long-awaited tie-up
to shareholders on Thursday, including a three-year retention
package set to be worth tens of millions of dollars for Xstrata
boss Mick Davis.
* A vice president at Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
, China's third largest bank by market
value, is under investigation by the Communist Party's
discipline authorities, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
* Sports shoe maker Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd
said its interim profit for the six months ended in
March amounted to $278.9 million, up 21 percent from a year ago
period.
* Sportswear retailer Pou Shen International (Holdings) Ltd
, a unit of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd
, said it posted a $17.6 million loss for the six
months ended in March, against a $34.5 million profit in the
year ago period, as its exclusive distributor contract of
Converse's products in China expired last December. For
statement clicks here
* Brazil's Vale SA , the world's
second-largest mining company, faces an investigation over two
Amazon copper mines after allegations that it improperly used
Indian lands and failed to replace forest cut to build a power
line, a Brazilian prosecutor told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd, a
Chinese medical device producer, said its first quarter profit
rose 16.4 percent to 213.7 million yuan with revenue rising to
862 million yuan from 693 million yuan for the same period a
year ago.
* Fosun International Ltd said it has initiated a
civil action against relevant parties to protect its pre-emptive
rights in a proposed acquisition of The Bund 8-1 Land in
Shanghai. For statement clicks here
* Chinese sports brand Li Ning Co Ltd said
it constantly reviews and participates in negotiations of a
range of sports-related sponsorship opportunities but no formal
agreements have been entered in relation to any new
sports-related sponsorship. For statement clicks here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)