HONG KONG, May 31 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Thursday with concerns mounting over Italy and Spain as the euro zone debt crisis escalates, with the Hang Seng Index set for its worst May performance since 1998.

Bourse turnover could spike right before markets close on Thursday, with index-related funds looking to rebalance their portfolios ahead of a series of changes to MSCI China components effective on Friday.

London luxury jeweller Graff Diamonds has pulled its planned $1 billion initial public offer on the Hong Kong stock exchange due to adverse market conditions, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, making it the city's third major deal to be canned this week.

On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.7 percent, while the Hang Seng Index lost 1.9 percent.

For the month of May, they are down 12.5 and 11.4 percent, their respective worst monthly performance since September last year. The Hang Seng Index last did worse in May in 1998, when it dived 14 percent.

Losses on Thursday dragged the Hang Seng benchmark back below the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October 2011 lows to February 2012 highs, at about 18,966 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 1.8 percent and South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.2 percent at 0048 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Commodities trader Glencore and miner Xstrata will send details of their long-awaited tie-up to shareholders on Thursday, including a three-year retention package set to be worth tens of millions of dollars for Xstrata boss Mick Davis.

* A vice president at Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , China's third largest bank by market value, is under investigation by the Communist Party's discipline authorities, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Sports shoe maker Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd said its interim profit for the six months ended in March amounted to $278.9 million, up 21 percent from a year ago period.

* Sportswear retailer Pou Shen International (Holdings) Ltd , a unit of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd , said it posted a $17.6 million loss for the six months ended in March, against a $34.5 million profit in the year ago period, as its exclusive distributor contract of Converse's products in China expired last December. For statement clicks here

* Brazil's Vale SA , the world's second-largest mining company, faces an investigation over two Amazon copper mines after allegations that it improperly used Indian lands and failed to replace forest cut to build a power line, a Brazilian prosecutor told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd, a Chinese medical device producer, said its first quarter profit rose 16.4 percent to 213.7 million yuan with revenue rising to 862 million yuan from 693 million yuan for the same period a year ago.

* Fosun International Ltd said it has initiated a civil action against relevant parties to protect its pre-emptive rights in a proposed acquisition of The Bund 8-1 Land in Shanghai. For statement clicks here

* Chinese sports brand Li Ning Co Ltd said it constantly reviews and participates in negotiations of a range of sports-related sponsorship opportunities but no formal agreements have been entered in relation to any new sports-related sponsorship. For statement clicks here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)