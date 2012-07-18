HONG KONG, July 18 Hong Kong shares are poised for a fourth-straight day of gains on Wednesday, tracking strength on Wall Street after better-than-expected earnings reports from the likes of Goldman Sachs and Coca-Cola .

Chinese internet stocks such as Tencent Holdings could come under pressure after their U.S.-listed peers fell overnight.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 1.8 percent at 19,455.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also ended up 1.8 percent at 9,380.7.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent at 0056 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Wynn Resorts reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results, as it won less money from gamblers at its casinos. Revenue from the company's Macau casino slid 7.1 percent, while revenue from its Vegas business slipped 11.6 percent on lower "hold," or money won from gamblers, the company said.

* Samsonite International S.A., the world's biggest luggage maker, said on Wednesday it would buy all the assets of High Sierra Sport Company for $110 million cash, as it aims for a larger share of the North American casual bag market.

* China State Construction International Holdings said on Wednesday it is selling HK$2.23 billion ($287.50 million) worth of new shares to its major shareholder, China Overseas Holdings, to raise funds for spending on affordable housing projects.

* Shares of computer related companies are set to be in focus after Dell Inc's Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell said the company is experiencing a business slowdown in China, its largest market outside of the United States.

* Air China, the country's flagship air carrier, expects first-half net profit to more than halve due to a slowdown in airline industry growth and high prices for jet fuel, it said on Tuesday.

* CNOOC, China's top offshore oil producer and parent of CNOOC Ltd, said on Tuesday a tender issued last month to invite firms to bid for oil and gas blocks in the South China Sea is progressing well, attracting interest from companies including from some U.S.-based ones.

* Chinese department store operator Maoye International Holdings Ltd said it expected to record slight growth in operating revenue and mild to moderate growth in profit for the first half of 2012. For statement, here

* Huaneng Renewables Corp Ltd said it expected its profit for the first half of 2012 to fall more than 50 percent against the same period a year ago due to a decrease in market price. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Joseph Radford)