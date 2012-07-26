HONG KONG, July 26 Hong Kong shares could open flat to slightly weaker on Thursday, extending a three-day fall after a fresh slate of profit warnings from Chinese companies.

Brazil's Vale on Wednesday became the latest victim of China's economic slowdown after second-quarter profit tumbled because of slowing demand for iron ore that will spill over into the coming quarters.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 18,877.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended flat.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was flat, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.1 percent at 0036 GMT.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Las Vegas Sands Corp's second-quarter earnings fell, missing forecasts, as gambling revenue declined at its casinos in Las Vegas, Macau and Singapore, and legal fees rose, sending its shares down 5.8 percent in after-hours trading. Las Vegas Sands is the parent of Sands China Ltd

* HSBC has been fined $27.5 million in Mexico for lax controls in its anti-money laundering systems, a week after a scathing U.S. Senate report slammed the bank for letting clients shift funds from dangerous and secretive countries.

* London Metal Exchange (LME) shareholders voted convincingly on Wednesday to accept a $2.2 billion offer by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd for the 135-year-old British institution, underscoring a global shift in manufacturing to China, Asia's economic powerhouse.

* Oil major Shell sealed an exploration tie-up with China's state-run oil firm CNOOC on Wednesday in a move which will help secure longer term growth from projects in the world's energy-hungry second largest economy. Shell is one of the few international oil firms to operate an onshore gas field in China, where production is dominated by PetroChina and Sinopec .

* PetroChina, Asia's largest oil and gas producer, signed an agreement to acquire 40 percent of exploration and production rights for Qatar's Block 4 from GDF Suez Qatar, which is the operator of the block, Qatar Petroleum said in a statement on Wednesday.

* Billionaire Li Ka-Shing-controlled Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it would sell HK$2.31 billion ($297.75 million) worth of new shares at a discount, raising money for general funding purposes.

* First Tractor Co Ltd, China's biggest agricultural machinery producer, said on Thursday it would issue Shanghai A-shares at an offer price of 5.40 yuan per share, although it did not disclose the number of shares.

* Chinese shampoo maker BaWang International (Group) Holding Ltd said it would record a loss for the first half of 2012 as a slowdown in China's economy hampered its recovery, leading to a decrease in sales of its household and personal care products. For full statement, here

* Restaurant chain operator Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd said it expected its first-half net profit to decline significantly due to sluggish consumer sentiment and increasing operating costs. For full statement, here

(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)