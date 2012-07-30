HONG KONG, July 30 Hong Kong shares are set to
climb on Monday, tracking strong Wall Street gains on
expectations that the Federal Reserve and the European Central
Bank will deliver new measures to underpin their fragile
economies.
Earnings will be in focus with HSBC Holdings Plc
and Hang Seng Bank posting results
later in the day. Several others, including Hutchison Whampoa
and Huaneng Power International, will follow
suit later this week.
Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index jumped 2 percent at
19,275, its best day in a month and its highest level in a week.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong also rose 2 percent. They slid 1.9 and 1.8 percent
last week respectively.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.1 percent at
0039 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Probable strong half-year results for HSBC
are set to be overshadowed by the threat that
it faces a big U.S. fine for lax controls in its anti-money
laundering systems and the risk it will be pulled deeper into an
interest rate manipulation probe. HSBC, Europe's biggest bank,
is expected to unveil a half-year pretax profit of more than $12
billion.
* Hutchison Whampoa is hopeful of a decision
within weeks on its intended takeover of Orange Austria
and may seek a review of the European Union process if the deal
is not approved, its managing director said on Sunday.
* Chinese real-estate developer Guangzhou R&F Properties
warned on Friday that it expects a significant drop in
its first-half profit.
* The U.S. securities regulator filed a complaint in court
on Friday against Well Advantage, a firm controlled by a Chinese
billionaire and other traders, accusing them of making over $13
million from insider trading ahead of a bid by China's CNOOC
for Canadian oil company Nexen Inc.
China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd
and Glorious Property Holdings Ltd said a
court order by U.S. regulator to freeze certain assets of Well
Advantage, an indirect unit owned by its chairman Zhang Zhi
Rong, would not affect their normal business operations. For
statements, here
and here
* Ship builder China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group
Holdings Ltd said it expected to see its first half
net profit to decrease significantly due to a decline in orders
and prices of ships. For statement, here
* Fosun International Ltd said it expected its
first-half profit to decrease substantially on sluggish demand
and a drop in prices for steel products. For statement, here
* China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd warned of a sharp
drop in interim results as shipping market was hit by a weak
global economy and a slowndown in China's economic growth. For
statement, here
* PCD Stores (Group) Ltd said it expected to
record a notable decrease in first-half net profit due in part
to an increase in depreciation and amortization expenses and in
operating expenses for new stores. For statement, here
* L'Occitane International S.A., which has agreed
to acquire a 50.14 percent interest in skincare firm Symbiose
Cosmetics France S.A.S., said it net sales grew by 18.8 percent
for the three months quarter ended in June to 216.5 million euro
with a strong contribution from exchange rates. That was
compared to a 12.1 percent growth the same period a year ago.
Local currency growth was 10.7 percent. For statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)