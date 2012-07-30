HONG KONG, July 30 Hong Kong shares are set to climb on Monday, tracking strong Wall Street gains on expectations that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will deliver new measures to underpin their fragile economies.

Earnings will be in focus with HSBC Holdings Plc and Hang Seng Bank posting results later in the day. Several others, including Hutchison Whampoa and Huaneng Power International, will follow suit later this week.

Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index jumped 2 percent at 19,275, its best day in a month and its highest level in a week. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also rose 2 percent. They slid 1.9 and 1.8 percent last week respectively.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.1 percent at 0039 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Probable strong half-year results for HSBC are set to be overshadowed by the threat that it faces a big U.S. fine for lax controls in its anti-money laundering systems and the risk it will be pulled deeper into an interest rate manipulation probe. HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, is expected to unveil a half-year pretax profit of more than $12 billion.

* Hutchison Whampoa is hopeful of a decision within weeks on its intended takeover of Orange Austria and may seek a review of the European Union process if the deal is not approved, its managing director said on Sunday.

* Chinese real-estate developer Guangzhou R&F Properties warned on Friday that it expects a significant drop in its first-half profit.

* The U.S. securities regulator filed a complaint in court on Friday against Well Advantage, a firm controlled by a Chinese billionaire and other traders, accusing them of making over $13 million from insider trading ahead of a bid by China's CNOOC for Canadian oil company Nexen Inc.

China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd and Glorious Property Holdings Ltd said a court order by U.S. regulator to freeze certain assets of Well Advantage, an indirect unit owned by its chairman Zhang Zhi Rong, would not affect their normal business operations. For statements, here and here

* Ship builder China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group Holdings Ltd said it expected to see its first half net profit to decrease significantly due to a decline in orders and prices of ships. For statement, here

* Fosun International Ltd said it expected its first-half profit to decrease substantially on sluggish demand and a drop in prices for steel products. For statement, here

* China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd warned of a sharp drop in interim results as shipping market was hit by a weak global economy and a slowndown in China's economic growth. For statement, here

* PCD Stores (Group) Ltd said it expected to record a notable decrease in first-half net profit due in part to an increase in depreciation and amortization expenses and in operating expenses for new stores. For statement, here

* L'Occitane International S.A., which has agreed to acquire a 50.14 percent interest in skincare firm Symbiose Cosmetics France S.A.S., said it net sales grew by 18.8 percent for the three months quarter ended in June to 216.5 million euro with a strong contribution from exchange rates. That was compared to a 12.1 percent growth the same period a year ago. Local currency growth was 10.7 percent. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)