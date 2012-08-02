HONG KONG, Aug 2 Hong Kong shares may snap a
five-day winning streak on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the economy, and
turnover was likely to be thin before a meeting of the European
Central Bank later in the day.
Cheung Kong Holdings, Hutchison Whampoa
and Bank of East Asia are among a clutch of companies
expected to post interim earnings later in the day.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 percent to
19,820.4, a fifth-straight daily gain, remaining above its
200-day moving average, a technical level it has struggled with
since mid-May.
Short selling interest, however, was the highest this week
on Wednesday, accounting for 9.6 percent of total turnover.
Shorts accounted for more than the historical 8 percent average
on all three days this week.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent
at 0042 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* A senior executive at Chinese personal computer maker
Lenovo dismissed market speculation that the company
was interested in buying struggling Finnish cellphone maker
Nokia as a "joke."
* Hong Kong's Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd said on
Thursday it planned to take advantage of low prices for ships in
a weak market to add to its fleet of small bulk cargo carriers,
even after it posted its first-ever loss.
* Wynn Resorts Ltd, parent of Wynn Macau Ltd
, said its unit Wynn Resorts (Macau) amended credit
facilities expanding the unit's senior secured bank credit
facility to $2.3 billion equivalent and has ability to upsize
facilities by an additional $200 million.
* Container ships and terminals operator Orient Overseas
(International) Ltd said its first half profit fell 33
percent to HK$116.77 million.
* Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd said it
expected to report a loss for the first half of 2012 as gross
profit margin decreased due to increase in cost, fierce
competition in the telecommunications industry and the
unrealized sales scalability of new products and new businesses.
For statement, here
* Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd said it
would issue 1.2 billion yuan of notes, carrying an interest of
6.15 percent per annum due 2021, to a third party investor in
Hong Kong raising proceeds for refinancing existing short term
borrowings. For statement, here
* CSR Corporation Ltd said its unit CSR Zhuzhou
Electric Locomotive Co Ltd has won a bid for the metro project
in Ankara of Turkey with a total contract value of about 2.5
billion yuan, accounting for 3.1 percent of its operating
revenue in 2011 under the Chinese accounting standards. For
statement, here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)