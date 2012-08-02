HONG KONG, Aug 2 Hong Kong shares may snap a five-day winning streak on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the economy, and turnover was likely to be thin before a meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day.

Cheung Kong Holdings, Hutchison Whampoa and Bank of East Asia are among a clutch of companies expected to post interim earnings later in the day.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 percent to 19,820.4, a fifth-straight daily gain, remaining above its 200-day moving average, a technical level it has struggled with since mid-May.

Short selling interest, however, was the highest this week on Wednesday, accounting for 9.6 percent of total turnover. Shorts accounted for more than the historical 8 percent average on all three days this week.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.5 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent at 0042 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* A senior executive at Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo dismissed market speculation that the company was interested in buying struggling Finnish cellphone maker Nokia as a "joke."

* Hong Kong's Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd said on Thursday it planned to take advantage of low prices for ships in a weak market to add to its fleet of small bulk cargo carriers, even after it posted its first-ever loss.

* Wynn Resorts Ltd, parent of Wynn Macau Ltd , said its unit Wynn Resorts (Macau) amended credit facilities expanding the unit's senior secured bank credit facility to $2.3 billion equivalent and has ability to upsize facilities by an additional $200 million.

* Container ships and terminals operator Orient Overseas (International) Ltd said its first half profit fell 33 percent to HK$116.77 million.

* Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd said it expected to report a loss for the first half of 2012 as gross profit margin decreased due to increase in cost, fierce competition in the telecommunications industry and the unrealized sales scalability of new products and new businesses. For statement, here

* Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd said it would issue 1.2 billion yuan of notes, carrying an interest of 6.15 percent per annum due 2021, to a third party investor in Hong Kong raising proceeds for refinancing existing short term borrowings. For statement, here

* CSR Corporation Ltd said its unit CSR Zhuzhou Electric Locomotive Co Ltd has won a bid for the metro project in Ankara of Turkey with a total contract value of about 2.5 billion yuan, accounting for 3.1 percent of its operating revenue in 2011 under the Chinese accounting standards. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)