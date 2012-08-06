HONG KONG, Aug 6 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report, with the Hang Seng Index likely to return above a technical level it has struggled with since mid-May.

Investors will focus this week on a clutch of July China economic data starting from Thursday and a slew of earnings from Hong Kong- and China-listed companies, including ANTA Sports later on Monday.

On Sunday, China's central bank pledged to intensify its monetary policy fine-tuning in the second half of this year and improve credit policy to bolster the real economy, echoing earlier government commitments amid an economic slowdown.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 19,666.2 last Friday, but gained 2 percent for the week. The benchmark slipped below its 200-day moving average, a technical level it has struggled to stay above since mid-May.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.8 percent, while South Korea's KOSPO was up 2.2 percent at 0043 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China's government has cleared the electric battery involved in a deadly accident involving one of BYD Co Ltd's electric vehicles that caught fire, the Chinese automaker said on Friday.

* China Vanke Co Ltd, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, said its July sales rose 14 percent from the same period a year earlier to 10.39 billion yuan ($1.63 billion), as China's property market extends its rebound.

* American International Group Inc is looking for the right time and the right price to sell its stake in Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Friday.

* China Southern Airlines Co Ltd said on Friday its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines has agreed to buy 40 Boeing 737 aircraft as it expands internationally.

* The $15 billion bid by China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) to buy Canada's Nexen Inc will help the Chinese state giant gain expertise to drill in the deep, disputed waters of the South China Sea without relying on risk-averse foreign firms. CNOOC is the parent of Hong Kong-listed CNOOC Ltd .

* Sinopec Corp and ENN Energy Holdings are finding the odds increasingly stacked against them in their $2.2 billion bid for China Gas Holdings as regulatory hurdles remain uncrossed and key shareholders of the target company place new obstacles in their way.

* Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said it had obtained more than 50 percent of shares of Norton Gold Fields Ltd , including the 16.98 percent interest previously owned by the Zijin Group, as a result of acceptances of an offer. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)