HONG KONG, Aug 7 Hong Kong shares are likely to
start marginally weaker to flat on Tuesday as investors hope for
further global stimulus measures, with attention on local
earnings and Standard Chartered Plc after a row over dealings
with Iran.
New York's top bank regulator said Standard Chartered
was a "rogue institution" that hid $250 billion in
transactions tied to Iran, and threatened to strip its New York
banking licence
Companies expected to post corporate earnings later in the
day include MSM China, i-CABLE Communications
and Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering.
Chinese property developers could come into focus after
China Vanke Co Ltd, mainland China's largest
property developer by sales, reported a 25.1 percent rise in
first-half net profits on Monday. But profit margins narrowed
for the housebuilder as it cut prices to win business during a
market slowdown.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.7 percent to
19,998.7, closing at the highest since May 10. Since that day,
the benchmark has struggled to stay above its 200-day moving
average, a chart level it surpassed on Monday.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was flat at 0052 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Chinese oil giant Sinopec Corp and gas
distributor ENN Energy Holdings are extending their
$2.2 billion offer for China Gas Holdings again, this
time by a month, as they seek regulatory approvals to proceed
with Hong Kong's first unsolicited takeover bid.
* Italian fashion house Prada SpA, which competes
with Louis Vuitton and PPR's Gucci, posted a
36.5 percent jump in first-half revenue, buoyed by strong growth
in Asia, with sales driven mainly by its Prada and Miu Miu
brands.
* Allegations that a banking unit of Standard Chartered Plc
schemed with Iran to conceal billions of
dollars in transactions have dragged Deloitte into the spotlight
in another hit to the global accounting and consulting firm.
* China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the
world's largest insurer by market value, on Monday warned it
expected a big fall in first-half profit due to lower investment
yields and higher impairment losses from a still-depressed
capital market.
* Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp said
on Monday its July sales rose 18.5 percent from a year earlier
to 320,568 vehicles. That pace was faster than 11.9 percent
year-on-year growth achieved in June.
* First Tractor Co Ltd said it has completed the
issue of 150 million A shares which will commence trading in
Shanghai on August 8. For statement, here
* China Communications Construction Co Ltd said
the China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved its plan
to issue 12 billion yuan worth of domestic corporate bonds in
China within the next 24 months. For statement, here
* Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corp Ltd
said China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved its
plan to issue up to 4 billion yuan worth of corporate bonds in
China. For statement, here
* Turnkey water and wastewater treatment provider Sound
Global Ltd said it would issue $150 million worth of
11.875 percent senior notes due 2017, raising proceeds to invest
in projects, repay loans and for working capital. For statement,
here
