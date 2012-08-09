HONG KONG, Aug 9 Hong Kong shares could start flat on Thursday, ahead of China's July economic data later in the day, including inflation, urban investment, industrial output and retail sales.

Economists expect the data to show a shallow recovery, with a drop in consumer inflation to a 30-month low suggesting the central bank has scope to ease monetary policy further to keep China's economy on track to expand this year around 8 percent.

Exporter Li & Fung and Prudential Plc are among a clutch of companies posting first-half earnings.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index .HSI finished down 0.04 percent at 20,065.5, after finding support at Monday's lows at around 19,978. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1 percent at 0043 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Standard Chartered won help on Wednesday from Britain's central bank governor, who portrayed NY state banking regulator Benjamin Lawsky as marching to his own tune, out of step with federal regulators in Washington.

* MGM Resorts International's chief executive said he remains bullish on Macau despite reports of slowing growth in the gambling enclave of China. On Tuesday, MGM Resorts exceeded estimates by posting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by improved results in its Macau subsidiary, MGM China Holdings Ltd.

* SJM Holdings, Macau's largest casino operator controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, posted its slowest first-half profit growth since the financial crisis in 2009 as China's high rollers feel the pinch from a slowing economy.

* China-focused high end apparel retailers could come under some pressure after Ralph Lauren Corp forecast lower revenue in the current quarter, hurt by reduced distribution through partners in China and the closing of its American Living brand, overshadowing first-quarter growth.

* Three of China's biggest alumina producers are planning to invest at least $1 billion into bauxite mines and refineries in Indonesia to guarantee supplies of the aluminium raw materials under threat from new export taxes and a 2014 export ban. Sources at Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , Bosai Minerals Group Co Ltd and Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group said their companies were actively seeking ways to increase supplies.

* Saudi Arabia has decided to let Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the largest Chinese commercial bank, open a branch in the country, a sign of growing economic ties between the world's top oil exporter and second-biggest oil consumer, local media said.

* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, the world's largest air freight carrier, said on Wednesday that it has hedged 37 percent of its fuel usage for the second half of 2012 and 27 percent in 2013.

* Chinese oil trader Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co Ltd has agreed to buy control of Hong Kong-listed Titan Petrochemicals Group Ltd, a debt-laden shipping and oil storage company, but the deal could be derailed by a liquidation suit from U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said National Development and Reform Commission has approved its plan for construction of the Shenhua Wanzhou Power Plant in Chongqing City, comprising building of two coal-fired generators with total investment amounting to 7.74 billion yuan. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)