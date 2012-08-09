HONG KONG, Aug 9 Hong Kong shares could start
flat on Thursday, ahead of China's July economic data later in
the day, including inflation, urban investment, industrial
output and retail sales.
Economists expect the data to show a shallow recovery, with
a drop in consumer inflation to a 30-month low suggesting the
central bank has scope to ease monetary policy further to keep
China's economy on track to expand this year around 8
percent.
Exporter Li & Fung and Prudential Plc
are among a clutch of companies posting first-half earnings.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index .HSI finished down 0.04
percent at 20,065.5, after finding support at Monday's lows at
around 19,978. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 1 percent at
0043 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Standard Chartered won help on Wednesday from
Britain's central bank governor, who portrayed NY state banking
regulator Benjamin Lawsky as marching to his own tune, out of
step with federal regulators in Washington.
* MGM Resorts International's chief executive said
he remains bullish on Macau despite reports of slowing growth in
the gambling enclave of China. On Tuesday, MGM Resorts exceeded
estimates by posting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss,
helped by improved results in its Macau subsidiary, MGM China
Holdings Ltd.
* SJM Holdings, Macau's largest casino operator
controlled by the family of gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, posted
its slowest first-half profit growth since the financial crisis
in 2009 as China's high rollers feel the pinch from a slowing
economy.
* China-focused high end apparel retailers could come under
some pressure after Ralph Lauren Corp forecast lower
revenue in the current quarter, hurt by reduced distribution
through partners in China and the closing of its American Living
brand, overshadowing first-quarter growth.
* Three of China's biggest alumina producers are planning to
invest at least $1 billion into bauxite mines and refineries in
Indonesia to guarantee supplies of the aluminium raw
materials under threat from new export taxes and a 2014 export
ban. Sources at Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco)
, Bosai Minerals Group Co Ltd and Shandong Weiqiao
Pioneering Group said their companies were actively seeking ways
to increase supplies.
* Saudi Arabia has decided to let Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China , the largest Chinese
commercial bank, open a branch in the country, a sign of growing
economic ties between the world's top oil exporter and
second-biggest oil consumer, local media said.
* Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, the world's largest
air freight carrier, said on Wednesday that it has hedged 37
percent of its fuel usage for the second half of 2012 and 27
percent in 2013.
* Chinese oil trader Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co Ltd has
agreed to buy control of Hong Kong-listed Titan Petrochemicals
Group Ltd, a debt-laden shipping and oil storage
company, but the deal could be derailed by a liquidation suit
from U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus.
* China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd said National
Development and Reform Commission has approved its plan for
construction of the Shenhua Wanzhou Power Plant in Chongqing
City, comprising building of two coal-fired generators with
total investment amounting to 7.74 billion yuan. For statement,
here
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)