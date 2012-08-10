HONG KONG, Aug 10 Hong Kong shares were set to start slightly higher on Friday, with investors bracing for dire July China trade data later in the day after Beijing posted uninspiring industrial output and producer prices on Thursday.

Fear of faltering demand from China's two biggest foreign customers - the European Union and United States - had seen economists peg back their calls for annual export growth to a three-month low consensus of 8.6 percent in a Reuters poll last week, but even that could be too optimistic.

Corporate earnings will continue to be a focus, with China Overseas Land, Swire Pacific and Zijin Mining Group among the companies expected to release first-half earnings later in the day.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1 percent to 20,269.5, the highest since May 9. Chart resistance is next seen at around 20,439, the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October lows to February highs.

The Hang Seng benchmark is up 3.1 percent on the week so far, set for its second straight weekly gain and its best in about eight weeks.

Short selling interest accounted for 8.5 percent of total turnover in Hong Kong on Thursday, the lowest since June 6 when it stood at 8.1 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at 0036 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* HSBC Holdings said it is considering a sale of its Vietnam insurance business in a deal which could fetch about $400 million for Europe's biggest bank as it pushes to exit non-core operations globally.

* The telecoms arm of Hutchison launched an offer to give away Internet access in Austria, where it is seeking regulatory approval for a 1.3 billion-euro ($1.6 billion) takeover of its rival Orange Austria.

* Shares of Chinese oil majors could come into focus after Beijing said it will raise retail prices of gasoline and diesel between 4 percent and 5 percent from Friday to track climbing crude prices, in a move that could help pare refining losses at oil firms.

* Investors are proving slow to rally behind Standard Chartered after allegations the bank broke U.S. sanctions against Iran, spooked by talk of risky countersuits, record fines and fears that top executives could lose their jobs.

* Shares of home appliances retailers could come into focus after an industry body said Chinese companies including producers and retailers of kitchen appliances will subsidise purchases of kitchen appliances from Friday in a trial aimed at boosting domestic consumption.

* Chinese oil giant Sinopec promised on Thursday to help clean up a big spill of tiny plastic pellets in Hong Kong waters which have washed onto many beaches and begun killing fish in fish farms. Making their first media appearance 17 days after the spillage, Sinopec executives said the cargo belonged to the company and it had set aside HK$10 million (US$1.28 million) for the clean-up, and would spend more if necessary.

* Supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd, whose global distribution and trading centres make it a useful barometer of consumer sentiment, said half-year core operating profit fell by more than a fifth due to a slower-than-expected turnaround of its U.S operations and weak demand in Europe. The Hong Kong-based group said, however, that net profit rose by a third as it booked write-backs on two 2010 acquisitions.

* China Yurun Food Group Ltd warned that it expected to record a substantial fall in net profit for the first half of 2012 as market conditions remained difficult under various challenges and said the whole of 2012 is still seen to be challenging. For statement, here

* First Tractor Co Ltd estimated its net profit for the first six months of 2012 would remain unchanged when compared with the same period in 2011 of about 271 million yuan. The company will publish its interim report in late August. For statement, here

* Longfor Properties Co Ltd said its unit had won a bid in an auction for a piece of land in China's Chongqing for 3.08 billion yuan, while its other unit won a bid for a site next to the first one for 1.14 billion yuan. For statement, here

* China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co Ltd warned that its first-half net profit may fall more than 50 percent due to intensified electricity output constraints in some regions and decrease in wind speeds compared to same period last year. For a statement go to here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)