HONG KONG, Aug 15 Hong Kong shares may start slightly higher on Wednesday, with stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales likely to boost exporter names such as Li & Fung . Standard Chartered Plc will be in focus after the British-based bank reached a $340 million settlement with New York's bank regulator over transactions linked to Iran. Companies releasing first-half earnings later in the day include Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, Tsingtao Brewery and China Yurun Food. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 1.1 percent at 20,291.7, but gains were capped below last Thursday's high at 20,300. This is also the top end of a 240-point range in which the benchmark has moved for seven sessions. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was flat at 0042 GMT. South Korean financial markets are closed for a national holiday. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Luxury consumer stocks could be lifted after Estee Lauder , Michael Kors and Saks Inc issued bullish sales forecasts. * US-listed Chinese display advertising company Focus Media Holding Ltd is raising a $1.5 billion leveraged loan to back a $3.5 billion buyout which will take the company private, banking sources said on Tuesday. Focus Media is being bought by a consortium which includes Carlyle Group, CITIC Capital Partners, CDH Investments, China Everbright Ltd, Fountainvest Partners and Focus Media's chairman, Jason Nanchun Jiang. * Insolvent Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp , parent of Greenheart Group, said it filed a reorganization plan in an Ontario court that would allow its creditors to acquire its forestry assets. * Chinese port investor and operator China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd said its Shenzhen-listed China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd (CIMC) plans to change its listing venue to Hong Kong by way of introduction without raising capital, and convert all 1.43 billion B shares into H shares. * Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Tuesday that its July freight traffic fell 10.5 percent on weak air cargo market demand, and its passenger throughput fell slightly because of a severe tropical storm which hit operations towards the end of July. * CLP Holdings, a Hong Kong-based power utility, may launch an initial public offering of its Australian unit TRUenergy next year, although the company is also weighing other options to finance its operations in the country. * Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said it is taking legal advice on the decision notice by Macau government in relation to a property project, and the appropriate actions to be taken. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)