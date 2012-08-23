HONG KONG, Aug 23 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Thursday as the market braces for the release of a preliminary survey of China's August manufacturing activity that could point to the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy extending into the third quarter. That could amplify the market's reaction to weak corporate earnings, potentially delaying the prospects for a recovery. PetroChina Co Ltd, China Unicom, Ping An Insurance and China Minsheng Bank are among companies expected to post first-half corporate results later on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index shed 1.1 percent to 19,887.8, closing below the 20,000 mark for only the second time since Aug. 3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.3 percent. Turnover declined marginally on Wednesday from Tuesday. Short selling accounted for 9.3 percent of total turnover on Wednesday, above the historical 8 percent average but the lowest since Aug. 9. Other key markets in Asia were weaker on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei down 0.6 percent and South Korea's KOSPI down 0.4 percent at 0047 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * China's No. 2 sportswear group, Li Ning Co Ltd, posted an 85 percent slide in first-half net profit on Wednesday, as unsold inventories piled up and marketing costs rose in the face of heightened competition and slower domestic economic growth. Li Ning, which competes with larger rivals ANTA Sports Products, Adidas and Nike, warned that full-year revenue would fall and it may post a loss. * ZTE Corp, the world's fourth-biggest mobile phone vendor and fifth-ranked telecoms gear maker, posted an 85 percent drop in quarterly profit, as the Chinese firm's margins were squeezed by sluggish equipment sales and fierce competition in handsets. * Timber products processor and distributor Greenheart Group Ltd, a unit of insolvent Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp, said on Wednesday that Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission had ended an investigation into the company. * Henderson Land Development Co Ltd said its first half net profit fell 12 percent to HK$7.73 billion ($996.56 million). * CSR Corporation , the world's No. 2 railway equipment maker, posted a 6.2 percent fall in first half net profit to 1.92 billion yuan ($302.28 million). * China's top pharmaceutical supply chain management services provider Sinopharm Group Co Ltd said its net profit for the first half of 2012 rose 22.3 percent year on year to 959.1 million yuan, on growth of its distribution and pharmacy networks and pharmaceutical manufacturing operations. For statement, here * Restaurant chain operator Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd said its January-June profit fell 81.6 percent year on year to HK$46.9 million while turnover decreased 9.2 percent to HK$1.5 billion as rental, staff and inventories costs increased. For statement, here. ($1 = 7.7567 Hong Kong dollars, 6.3518 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)