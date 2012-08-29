HONG KONG, Aug 29 Hong Kong shares could inch higher on Wednesday, with investors focused on companies posting corporate earnings later in the day. Overall bourse volumes are likely to be weak ahead of the central bankers meeting in starting on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Chinese banking, consumer and auto sectors could come into focus with major sector players such as Agricultural Bank of China, Brilliance China Automotive and Hengan International among companies posting first half results later in the day. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1 percent to 19,811.8, holding above its 200-day moving average, now at 19,765.5, a technical level it has closed above on all but one session since July 31. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at 0043 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Evergrande Real Estate Group, the home builder with China's largest land bank, said on Tuesday it boosted its huge reserve by another 4 percent in the first half of this year, driving its already high gearing ratio to one of the country's highest even as Beijing tries to curb property speculation. * Air China, the country's flagship airline, reported a smaller-than-expected 77 percent fall in interim net profit with analysts warning that operating conditions remain challenging through the second half. * China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the world's largest insurer by market value, posted its seventh consecutive decline in quarterly profit as a sluggish stock market hurt investment returns and eroded assets. * China's top hypermarket chain, Sun Art Retail Group Ltd , posted a 75 percent jump in first-half net profit on Tuesday, but it flagged a delay in new store openings and said increasing competition meant the industry was ripe for consolidation. * China Communications Construction Co Ltd said its first half net profit fell 14 percent to 5.02 billion yuan. * Chinese mining group MMG on Tuesday said the era of sharply increasing metals prices had passed, but predicted activity in China would pick up after the leadership transition in Beijing. * Heavy duty trucks maker Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd posted a 82 percent fall in first half net profit to 182.3 million yuan. * Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said it planned to sell $600 million 3.375 percent senior notes due 2018 to third parties. For statement, here * Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said it had filed an objection against the decision of Macau government of declaring land concession contracts in relation to its Macau project invalid. The company will further appeal if it does not receive a favourable reply before September 14. For statement, here * China Everbright International Ltd said it planned to sell 350 million new shares at about 8 percent discount to previous close at HK$3.58 per share in a share placement, raising HK$1.2 billion for development of its environmental protection business and working capital. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)