HONG KONG, Aug 30 Hong Kong shares could start lower on Thursday and could break below a key long-term chart support with investors staying on the sidelines, as they had all week, ahead of Friday's meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Chinese banking sector could come under some pressure after Agricultural Bank of China, the country's No.3 lender, posted a second-quarter profit late on Wednesday that missed analyst expectations as a liberalisation of interest rates in the country made loans less profitable by pushing up the rates paid for deposits. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of Communications, the mainland's biggest and fifth-biggest lenders respectively, are expected to post their first half results later in the day. CITIC Securities and Zoomlion Heavy Industry are two other notable companies among others also reporting earnings later on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 19,788.5, bouncing off its 200-day moving average for a third straight day. That support is now at about 19,766, a level it has closed above for all but one session for almost a month. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 1.2 percent at 0046 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Despite some dissent in Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's cabinet, the odds look favorable for China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion bid to take over Nexen Inc, the Canadian oil producer, as Ottawa starts a formal review of the deal. * China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd, operator of the world's largest bulk cargo fleet, posted on Wednesday its sixth consecutive quarterly loss and said the outlook for the industry remained bleak as a result of a supply glut. * SouthGobi Resources Ltd said the proposed sale of the Tsagaan Tolgoi thermal coal project in Mongolia to Australian-listed Modun Resources Ltd has been cancelled. * China CITIC Bank Corporation Ltd said its first half net profit rose 29 percent to 19.4 billion yuan. * Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest listed steelmaker, expects the third quarter to be the "most difficult" of the year, but the company should avoid any losses over the period, executives said on Wednesday. * European Union competition regulators have extended the deadline to decide whether to clear a 1.3 billion euro ($1.6 billion) bid by Hutchison 3G, the Austrian unit of Hutchison Whampoa, for France Telecom's Orange Austria unit by three days to Nov. 30 on Wednesday. * Property developer Sino Land Co Ltd said its net profit fell 6 percent to HK$9.9 billion. * Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, China's second-largest automaker, said on Wednesday its first-half earnings fell 8 percent from a year earlier. * Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd said its first half net profit jumped 41.6 percent tp 1.33 billion yuan. * Jiangxi Copper said its net profit for the first half of 2012 fell 38 percent to 2.67 billion yuan. * ENN Energy Holdings Limited and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation said MOFCOM was still reviewing the transaction regarding their offers to buy out China Gas. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)