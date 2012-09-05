HONG KONG, Sept 5 Hong Kong shares are set for a fifth loss in six days on Wednesday as investors wait on a European Central Bank meeting and U.S. payrolls data, due over the next two days, for signs of more central bank action. American International Group will be free to sell its entire $7.6 billion stake in AIA Group from Wednesday. Sources told Reuters last week the U.S. insurer is expected to offload its entire stake. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 percent to 19,429.9, the lowest close since July 27. Turnover was dismal, standing at just above half of its 20-day moving average. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.8 percent at 0048 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Brazil's Vale , the world's second-largest mining company, said on Tuesday it will set aside an additional 1.1 billion reais ($539 million) to cover potential losses related to a tax and royalty dispute with the government. Vale also launched the sale of $1.5 billion of 30-year, dollar-denominated bonds at a yield of 300 basis points above comparable U.S. Treasury debt. * Nissan Motor and its China joint venture with Dongfeng Automobile Group Co sold 95,200 vehicles in China in August, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday. * China Vanke, the country's largest real estate developer by sales, said on Tuesday its August sales rose 8 percent to 11.4 billion yuan ($1.80 billion) from the same period a year ago. * Prudential Plc , Britain's largest insurer, is offering its entire stake in Taiwan-listed China Life Insurance Co Ltd in a deal worth about $160 million, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the transaction. * Cash-strapped computer services provider NEC Corp will sell its entire stake in China's Lenovo Group Ltd in a transaction worth about 18 billion yen ($230 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The source added that NEC would maintain its joint venture with Lenovo in Japan. * Interchina Holdings Co Ltd said it planned to sell 110 million shares of water treatment unit Heilongjiang Interchina Water Treatment Co Ltd at a discount of at least 8.03 yuan each, raising about HK$907 million to repay bank borrowing and to fund investment. For statement, here * Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said it is taking legal advice on a second hearing notice regarding its property projects in Macau and intends to make a submission strongly opposing the decision by the Macau government within a prescribed period. For statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)