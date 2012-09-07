HONG KONG, Sept 7 Hong Kong shares are likely to start sharply higher on Friday, in line with strength in equities across the region after the European Central Bank said it would make potentially unlimited purchases of sovereign bonds from heavily indebted euro zone countries to bring down high borrowing costs. Shares of AIA Group Ltd could come into focus after its former parent American International Group raised about $2 billion by selling part of its stake, the U.S. insurer said in a statement. AIG sold the shares at HK$26.50 each, compared with Thursday's close of HK26.30, for a premium of 0.8 percent. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended 0.3 percent higher at 19,209.3, after slipping during the session to its lowest in six weeks. The benchmark is now down 1.4 percent on the week, set for a fourth straight weekly loss. Other Asia shares also drew strength from the ECB's move, with Japan's Nikkei up 1.8 percent and South Korea's KOSPI up 2.2 percent at 0051 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd have extended their $2.2 billion offer for China Gas Holdings Ltd for the fifth time as they seek regulatory approvals to move ahead with Hong Kong's first unsolicited takeover bid. Sinopec and ENN will extend the offer until Oct. 15, the companies said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange. * Canada will study CNOOC's $15.1 billion bid for oil producer Nexen particularly closely because the deal is large and the Chinese oil company is a state-owned enterprise, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday. * Glencore's $34-billion bid for miner Xstrata stands on the brink of collapse on Friday, with only hours to go before a shareholder vote and little sign of a resolution to the impasse that has pitted the trader against rival investor Qatar. * China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's second-biggest telecommunications equipment maker, said it was negotiating the conditions under which it would agree to take part in a U.S. congressional hearing into alleged security threats posed by Chinese telecommunications companies. The hearing is part of an investigation of the two biggest Chinese telecommunications companies doing business in the United States, Huawei and ZTE Corp. * Fosun International Ltd said it had successfully bid for a piece of land in Chengdu at a bid price of 1.8 billion yuan ($283.8 million). For statement, here ($1 = 6.3428 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)