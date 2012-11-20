HONG KONG Nov 20 Hong Kong shares look set to
post a third-straight daily gain on Tuesday, helped by hopes for
a political compromise that could help avert a looming U.S.
fiscal crisis.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent,
rising for a second session after hitting a one-month low last
Thursday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong also rose 0.5 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.7 percent at
0053 GMT.
HIGHLIGHTS:
* GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd, China's
No.2 home appliance retail chain operator, swung to a loss in
the third quarter from a profit a year earlier due to sluggish
demand, rising costs and a loss at its e-commerce business.
* China's CITIC Pacific has filed a court
injunction against Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer over
disputed royalties at the $8 billion Sino Iron project in
Western Australia, the latest in a long list of hurdles for the
troubled project.
* Total is selling a 20 percent stake in a
Nigerian offshore oil field to China's Sinopec in a
$2.5 billion deal which will help the French oil group fund its
ambitious exploration plans.
* Huabao International Holdings Ltd, which
produces and supplies flavours and fragrances for food, tobacco,
and household products, said its half-year net profit fell 3.7
percent to HK$784.9 million.
* Brazil's environmental regulator gave the world's No. 2
mining company Vale a green light on
Monday to expand the Carajas railroad, a key part of its plans
to increase iron ore output in the Amazon.
* China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd said it
would sell 139,941 containers with an aggregate capacity of
210,000 TEUs, or 20 percent of the containers owned by the
company at end-2011, for $358.6 million.
* Next Media Ltd said it had not yet signed any
definitive agreement to sell its print and television business
in Taiwan. But the parties concerned agreed to continue talks
with a view to entering into definitive agreements by Nov. 27.
Trading in its shares is expected to resume on Tuesday.
* Beijing Capital Land Ltd said it would issue
CNY-denominated guaranteed bonds to raise working capital. The
principal amount, the offer price and the interest payable in
respect of the bonds will be determined through a book-building
exercise. HSBC is the sole global coordinator and sole
bookrunner for the issue.