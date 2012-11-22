HONG KONG Nov 22 Hong Kong shares could start
higher on Thursday, with a preliminary survey of November
manufacturing activity in China expected at around 0145 GMT that
could offer more clues on the state of the world's
second-largest economy.
The U.S. Thanksgiving holiday could keep turnover in Hong
Kong muted, with price movements on the day magnified by low
volume.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index climbed 1.4
percent, its best daily showing since Sept 14. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong jumped 1.7 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.8 percent at
0053 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China Unicom, the country's No.2 mobile
operator, said on Wednesday it would pay 12.2 billion yuan ($2
billion) to its parent company for the fixed-line assets in 21
southern Chinese cities and provinces.
* Brazilian miner Vale SA's relationship
with China, its most important market, had not advanced as much
as the company had hoped, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani
said Wednesday at an event in Sao Paulo.
* The European Union is ready to approve Hutchison Whampoa's
1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) takeover of Orange
Austria, Austria's Kurier newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
* Sinopec's subsidiary in Hong Kong has finalised its jet
fuel term contract for next year at prices 67 to 88 percent
higher than 2012, traders said on Wednesday. Sinopec (Hong
Kong), a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical
Corporation, bought unspecified volumes of jet fuel for 2013 at
a discount of about 5-10 cents a barrel on a free-on-board (FOB)
Korea basis, they said.
* The global head of trading at Chinese oil trader Brightoil
Petroleum has resigned, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday, as the firm struggles with a
challenging trading environment.