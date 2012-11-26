HONG KONG Nov 26 Hong Kong shares are set to
start the week with a fourth-straight daily gain on Monday,
buoyed by expectations that an agreement at a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers later in the day will help Greece avoid a
near-term bankruptcy.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.8 percent to 21,914 points
last Friday to its highest close since Nov. 7. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong was 1.1 percent higher.
Both rose 3.6 percent over the week, with the Hang Seng
Index postings its best weekly showing in 2-1/2 months. The
index is only a little more than 1 percent below its 2012
intra-day high, recorded on Nov. 2.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.2
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at
0051 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China Eastern Airlines , one of the
country's top three carriers, has agreed to buy 60 Airbus
A320 aircraft for about $5.4 billion, expected to be
delivered in stages from 2014 to 2017.
* German carmaker BMW sees continued double-digit
sales gains in China next year at 9-10 percent of overall sales,
and expects to sell 1 million cars in China over the next three
years, according to Duan Jianjun, deputy sales chief at BMW's
venture with the state-owned parent of Hong Kong-listed
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings.
* Nissan Motor Co expects its sales in China to
fall by around a quarter this month from last year to around
45,000 cars, according to Hideki Kimata, senior general manager
of the firm's local car venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co
.
* Anton Oilfield Services Group said it won a
tender from its customer, Sinopec Corp., to provide large-scale
horizontal well multi-stage fracking tools and technical
services to the blocks of Sinopec Corp. in the Erdos Basin, and
an agreement will be entered into shortly.
* Air China Ltd said its controlling shareholder
China National Aviation Holding Company bought a 1.01 percent
stake in the airline between Dec 21, 2011 and Nov 22, 2012,
raising its stake in the airlines to 52.47 percent and will
continue to increase its shareholdings.
* Esprit Holdings Ltd said its rights issue of
646.09 million shares was 7.7 time subscribed. Dealing in the
rights shares is expected to start on Nov 27.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard
Pullin)