HONG KONG Nov 28 Hong Kong shares could slip
for a third straight day on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street
losses after U.S. Senate majority leader Harry Reid said there
was little progress made in "fiscal cliff" talks.
China Gas, Luk Fook and Skyworth Digital
are among several companies expected to post first-
half earnings later in the day.
On Tuesday the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1
percent at 21,844 points, retreating for a second day from a
two-week high recorded last Friday. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings ended down 0.4 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.7 percent
at 0058 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd and its Canadian
takeover target Nexen Inc said on Tuesday they withdrew
and resubmitted their application for U.S. approval of their
$15.1 billion deal, as Canada gets close to a crucial decision
on whether to approve the transaction. A spokesman for Prime
Minister Stephen Harper did not comment on a report that the
federal government might want China's CNOOC to sell
the 7 percent stake that takeover target Nexen Inc
holds in the large Syncrude oil sands joint
venture, because fellow Chinese company Sinopec has
a 9 percent stake in it.
* Manulife Financial , one of North
America's largest insurers, has promoted Marianne Harrison to
the post of general manager of its Canadian division, giving her
responsibility for one of the company's three key business
units. Manulife also said it will issue 8 million Series 11
preferred shares at C$25 each for gross proceeds of C$200
million.
* Telekom Austria got the go-ahead to buy Orange
Austria's discount mobile brand Yesss, paving the way
for a long-awaited consolidation of Austria's telecoms
market. The Yesss deal hinges on a 1.3 billion euro ($1.7
billion) agreement for Hutchison Whampoa to buy Orange
Austria, which was signed in February and is likely to be
approved soon by the European Commission after a prolonged
investigation.
* Standard Chartered Plc has appointed a
new global head of loan syndication, the second change to the
London-based bank's management of its corporate finance business
in as many months following the departure of the global head of
leveraged finance syndication in October.
* French cosmetic firm L'Occitane International S.A.
said its six months net profit rose 16 percent
year-on-year to 33.7 million euros.