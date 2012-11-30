(Corrects 3rd monthly gain, not 2nd, in headline and para 1)
HONG KONG Nov 30 Hong Kong shares could end
November on a slightly positive note, reflecting cautious
optimism that a budget deal to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis will
be reached, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index set for a
third-straight monthly gain.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 1 percent
at 21,922.9 points. It is now flat on the week, up 1.3 percent
on the month and up 18.9 percent on the year.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong ended up 0.9 percent on Thursday. It is
still down 1.1 percent this week, down 0.9 percent in November,
but up 5.6 percent in 2012 so far.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was flat at 0055 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said on
Friday it planned to sell up to HK$7.75 billion ($1 billion)
worth of new shares, raising capital to fund its takeover of the
London Metal Exchange (LME).
* Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's
biggest jewellery retailer by market value, on Thursday posted a
disappointing slump in six-month profit and is targeting
e-commerce as a pillar of future growth and was upbeat about a
near-term pick-up in China's luxury spending and the prospect of
strong longer-term demand due to increasing wealth and spending
power in smaller cities.
* Yum Brands Inc said it expects to post a decline
in fourth-quarter sales at established restaurants in China,
where a cooling economy is making it difficult to beat the
strong gain it reported a year earlier.
* Top Asian refiner Sinopec is expected to raise
its crude runs by 6 percent to 7 percent in 2013 from this year,
responding to a government forecast that China's oil demand will
grow 4 percent next year, company president Wang Tianpu said.
* Hong Kong-listed Brightoil Petroleum Holdings is
keen to buy more upstream gas assets to secure long-term growth
and aims to sell more crude and chemicals to China, the world's
largest energy consumer, Chairman Raymond Sit said.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric
Meijer)