HONG KONG Dec 27 Hong Kong shares could start
Thursday higher as financial markets in the territory resume
trading after a 2-1/2-day Christmas holiday, although many
investors are on vacation.
Strong gains in the onshore Chinese markets that buoyed the
Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 of the top Shanghai and
Shenzhen listings above their respective 200-day moving
averages, are likely to help.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index inched up 0.2 percent
to 0.2 percent at 22,541.2 in half-day trade. The China
Enterprises Index .HSCE of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong
closed up 0.4 percent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent
at 0050 GMT.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China has unveiled a raft of new measures to cut logistics
costs, including reducing government fees levied on farm
products and highway tolls, in a bid to help boost consumption.
* China's consumers are leading an uneven recovery in the
world's second biggest economy that has retailers expecting
stronger sales in six months, early results of The China Beige
Book survey showed on Wednesday.
* China posted a $51.7 billion deficit in its capital and
financial account in the third quarter, official data showed on
Wednesday, a downward revision to the preliminary $70.8 billion
reported in October.
* China faces rising risks in its banking sector and
pressure on government revenue in 2013 while economic recovery
could be hampered by weak external demand and domestic
constraints, Vice Finance Minister Li Yong said in comments
published on Wednesday.
* China's Sinopec Group, parent of China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp and ConocoPhillips
will research potentially vast reserves of shale gas in
southwestern China over the next two years, state news agency
Xinhua reported on Tuesday.
* China will extend its property tightening policies into
2013 to choke speculative buying while expanding its trial
property tax, the official Xinhua news agency reported on
Tuesday, citing the country's housing ministry.
* China's State Council has allowed more commercial banks to
set up fund management businesses in a move to boost capital
market liquidity, mainland media reported on Wednesday.
* China will review on-grid power tariffs annually and
adjust them if thermal coal prices fluctuate by more than 5
percent a year, the government said on Tuesday, marking a small
step towards broader market-oriented energy pricing reforms.
* China may require internet users to register with their
real names when signing up to network providers, state media
said on Tuesday, extending a policy already in force with
microblogs in a bid to curb what officials call rumours and
vulgarity.
* Jizhong Energy Resources bought Hebei Aviation
Investment Group's 15 percent stake in Xiamen Airlines for 1.9
billion yuan ($307.8 million), Xiamen's parent China Southern
Airlines said late on Wednesday.
* Weichai Power said it is disposing its 40
percent equity interest in Weichai Westport that will result in
a net gain of about 24.9 million yuan.
* Nanjing Panda Electronics shareholders have
approved a proposed A-share placement not exceeding 1.3 billion
yuan, H-share trade to resume.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Eric
Meijer)