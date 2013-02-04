HONG KONG Feb 4 Hong Kong shares could start the week higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street gains last Friday after positive U.S. jobs data that solidified expectation of growth.

Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed flat at 23721.8, ekeing out a 0.6 percent gain this week. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.7 percent on the day and 1.8 percent on the week.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at 0100 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the non-manufacturing sector rose to 56.2 in January from 56.1 in December, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Sunday.

* China has approved the sale of HSBC's remaining $7.4 billion stake in Ping An Insurance to a group controlled by Thailand's richest man, allowing completion of the biggest equity purchase in the country by a foreign investor.

* Chinese car maker Geely has bought Manganese Bronze, the maker of London's black taxis, for 11 million pounds ($17.5 million), safeguarding jobs and production of the vehicles in Britain.

* Brazil's Vale SA , the world's top iron ore producer, said on Friday the start of operations at its N5 Sul mine in Carajas helped drive fourth-quarter production of the mineral above the third quarter for the first time in nine years.

* CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd said its expected to record significant loss for 2012 due to loss in the results of CITIC Dameng but said it still holds positive views on its investment in CITIC Dameng and believes the performance of CITIC Dameng will turnaround when the market improves.

* Franshion Properties (China) Ltd said it would buy a 51 percent stake in Leading Holdings Ltd, which involved in a commercial and residential development project in Nanjing, for 816 million yuan.

* China State Construction International Holdings Ltd said it is proposing to issue U.S. dollar denominated guaranteed notes, raising proceeds to repay existing indebtedness and to finance projects.

* San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Ltd said it expected to record a profit for 2012, as compared to a loss in 2011, due to reversal of previous impairment losses on its non-current assets during the year.

* Proview International Holdings Ltd said the listing committee of the Hong Kong stock exchange considered its latest proposed acquisition a reverse takeover, and the company will be treated as if it were a new listing applicant and is required to submit a new listing application.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Eric Meijer)