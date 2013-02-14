HONG KONG Feb 14 Hong Kong shares may edge higher at the open on Thursday after a three day holiday, with investors remaining cautious ahead of a G20 meeting this weekend.

Last Friday the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.2 percent at 23,215.16 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.6 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.07 percent.

The market was closed on February 11-13 for the Chinese New Year holidays. These are potential market movers on Thursday:

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Sateri Holdings Ltd said China's Ministry of Commerce announced an antidumping investigation against pulp products imported into mainland China originating from the U.S., Canada and Brazil.

* CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd agreed to subscribe 219.6 million Alumina shares, or a 7.8 percent of the Australian bauxite miner, for A$271 million to expand its investment in the aluminium sector.

* U.S. regulators have approved the $15.1 billion takeover of Canadian oil and gas company Nexen Inc by China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd, removing the final obstacle to the Asian country's largest-ever foreign takeover.

* Genting Hong Kong Ltd's Norwegian cruise line unit, NCL Corp, reported an unaudited net income of $168.6 million for 2012, up 33 percent from a year ago.

* Hong Kong Resources Holdings Co Ltd said it expected to record a loss for the six months ended December 2012 due to worsening market conditions and increased expenses from the reorganization of its business and closure of loss making stores.

* Wateroasis Group Ltd may report an unaudited operating loss or at least a substantial reduction of operating profits for the six months ended March, 2013 on weaker-than-expected profit contribution and an estimated one-off provision of HK$23 million.

* Hopewell Holdings Ltd's Hong Kong property arm, Hopewell HK Properties, has submitted a listing application to the stock exchange of Hong Kong. Hopewell HK proposed to sell shares via an initial public offering.

* Sound Global Ltd won the bid for a water supply facility project in China's Fujian province with total investment of about 95 million yuan.

* Gemini Investments (Holdings) Ltd agreed to sell its investment property portfolio to Pacific Sunrise Holdings Ltd for 138.3 million yuan.

MARKET EVENTS

- Chanceton Financial Group Ltd Q3 results

- China 3D Digital Entertainment Ltd H1 results

- Ming Kei Holdings Ltd Q3 results

- Pegasus Entertainment Holdings Ltd H1 results

ECONOMIC DATA

- China M2 money supply for January

- China new yuan loans for January

- China outstanding loan growth for January

- Euro zone GDP flash estimates for Q4

- Japan foreign bond investment