HONG KONG, July 24 Hong Kong shares are expected to start weaker on Wednesday as investors brace for a private preliminary survey of manufacturing activity in China for fresh clues on the health of the world's second-largest economy.

The HSBC China "flash" manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for July, the earliest indicator of manufacturing activity in the mainland, is due at 0145 GMT.

This is after three of China's top leaders reportedly gave guidance in the last two days on their views on the slowing economy, with President Xi Jinping reiterating late on Tuesday Beijing's commitment to reforms.

Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong had their best daily gain in nearly seven months on Tuesday, with the China Enterprises Index surging 3.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.3 percent to 21,915.4 points.

Elsewhere in Asia at 0030 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.5 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.1 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China's central bank said on Tuesday that it is following instructions by the cabinet to adopt tailored policies towards industries plagued by overcapacity, denying media reports that it had asked banks to stop lending to such industries.

* China on Tuesday ordered a five-year suspension of the construction of new official buildings, state media reported, in the latest move by President Xi Jinping to crack down on extravagance and pervasive corruption.

* Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall Motor Co Ltd said on Tuesday it expected its first half net profit to rise 73.7 percent year on year.

* Banks have tightened lending to Chinese shipyards, putting more pressure on an industry that is already suffering from sluggish demand and a supply glut, as Beijing tries to cut excess capacity across a range of sectors.

* Biostime International Holdings Ltd said its unit Biostime Guangzhou, still under investigation by the National Development and Reform Commission, will lower the ex-factory prices and suggested retail prices of its infant formulas products by 5 to 10 percent effective July 27 in a move to enhance business partners' confidence.

* China Merchants Bank Co Ltd said the China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved its plan to issue 3.07 billion new A shares to its existing shareholders.

* Sichuan Expressway Co Ltd said it had entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Renshou County in Sichuan's Meishan City for 5 expressway and infrastructure projects with total investment worth 50 billion yuan.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)