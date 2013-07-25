HONG KONG, July 25 Hong Kong shares are expected
to start higher on Thursday after China's cabinet said the
country will scrap taxes for small firms, offering more help for
ailing exporters and widening funding channels to speed railway
investments.
In another move to support the economy, the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) also said it would
scrap its approval procedure for service industry firms needing
foreign currency for overseas trade, and instead let them deal
directly with banks.
Gains for Baidu Inc in New York after the Chinese
technology giant forecast third-quarter revenue well beyond
expectations could lift Internet-related counters.
On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.2 percent
at 21,968.9 points, while the China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings finished flat.
Elsewhere in Asia at 0038 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was
down 0.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2
percent.
FACTORS TO WATCH:
* China's official news agency hinted that more foreign
pharmaceutical firms could soon be implicated in a corruption
scandal sweeping the industry, in the wake of bribery
accusations against British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.
* Power supplier CLP Holdings Ltd said on Thursday
it would buy two power stations in Australia from the New South
Wales state government for A$475 million ($437.26 million), a
move seen as providing further scale to its energy retail,
generation and storage assets.
* U.S. energy company Hess Corp has signed a
production-sharing contract with PetroChina, China's
first joint agreement to develop a shale oil block, the
companies said on Wednesday.
* Sri Lanka has finalised a $1.43 billion deal with China
Communications Construction Co Ltd to build
a city on a 230 hectare site that will be reclaimed from the
sea, the head of the state-run Ports Authority said on
Wednesday.
* Las Vegas Sands Corp, parent of Sands China Ltd
, reported strong quarterly results with Q2 earnings
per share $0.64 and Q2 revenue $3.24 billion.
* Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd said its major
shareholder Validated Profits would sell 100 million shares,
representing 2.02 percent of the company's existing share
capital, to third party investors at HK$5.43 each, reducing its
stake in the company to 14.58 percent.
* China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd
said it has entered into a shipbuilding contract with
New Times Shipbuilding Co Ltd (NTS) for the construction of five
8,800 TEU container vessels to be delivered by NTS to the
company for an aggregate $425 million.
* China CITIC Bank Corporation Ltd said it has
received approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission to
issue up to 30 billion yuan bonds in China, raising proceeds to
support the small and medium enterprise loan business of the
bank.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)