HONG KONG Oct 8 Hong Kong shares may start higher on Tuesday with retailers, transportation companies and Macau casino operators likely in focus after a spending boost during mainland China's just-ended holiday week.

The HSBC China services purchasing managers index (PMI) for September is due at 0145 GMT. Data for September money supply and loan growth due from Tuesday will start a fresh batch of official China economic data.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index finished down 0.7 percent at 22,974 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.9 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.5 percent at 0038 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* State-backed conglomerate China Resources Enterprise is studying options for its Hong Kong meat distribution unit, including a possible sale, Bloomberg News reported.

* The London Metal Exchange's (LME) owner, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, said on Monday it would make changes at its warehousing network in response to stakeholders' complaints and "find a way" to improve transparency on trading positions.

* Genting Hong Kong Ltd will pay German shipbuilder Meyer Werft GMBH 707 million euros to build it a new cruise liner, the Hong Kong-based company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

* Four people have been charged with fraud and money laundering at Pearl Oriental Oil Limited, Hong Kong's anti-corruption watchdog said on Monday.

* Ngai Lik Industrial Holdings Ltd said it is in negotiation in respect of possible acquisition of energy project in China.