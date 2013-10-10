HONG KONG Oct 10 Hong Kong shares may stay range-bound on Thursday, as hopes of a break in the U.S. fiscal standoff hung in the balance ahead of another meeting between Republican and Democrat policymakers.

A batch of official China economic data could start to appear this week: September figures for money supply and loan growth are due by Oct. 15, trade data on Oct. 12, inflation on Oct. 14, with third quarter GDP due Oct. 18.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.6 percent at 23,034 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.3 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at 0101 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Lenovo Group held on to its position in the latest quarter as the world's No. 1 personal computer maker despite a drastic dip in its core Chinese market, according to figures published by tech research firm Gartner on Wednesday.

* CP Lotus Group, a unit of Thailand's CP Group, is not involved in the potential acquisition of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's ParkNShop supermarket business, it said on Wednesday, contradicting rumours that had lifted its shares.

* Hong Kong-based cosmetic retailer Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd said sales during China's Golden Week break were lower than its expectations, as some mainland Chinese tourists ditched Hong Kong for other holiday destinations.

* PSA Peugeot Citroen said it is in talks on potential new overseas partnerships, after a Chinese newspaper reported that Dongfeng Motor Co may buy a 30 percent stake.

* China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd said it would issue third tranche of super and short-term commercial paper for 2013 totalling 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion).

* Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd said application for clinical trial approval of its first self-developed oncology drug Pirotinib was accepted by China Food and Drug Administration. The company is evaluating possibility of filing for FDA application in the United States and has made application for the international patent rights.

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd said it would buy 60 percent of Chancheng Hospital, a 3A Class hospital located in Foshan in Guangdong Province, for up to 693 million yuan, to further strengthen its healthcare services.(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)