(Updates to midday)
* Hang Seng down 5 pct, China Enterprise Index dives 6.4 pct
* Ping An down 14 pct, foreign funds boost cash to prepare
for redemption
* Short-selling steadily increasing over the past week
* Markets in China closed for week-long holiday
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 3 Hong Kong shares tumbled 5
percent on Monday, underperforming most of their Asian peers, as
foreign funds liquidated positions in mainland financials and
property developers to boost cash levels in preparation for
redemptions in their home countries.
Selling of Chinese equities intensified last week after some
brokerages issued reports warning of risks in the Chinese
economy and its banking sector. The reports came as a global
market rout deepened, prompting many investors to ditch riskier
assets for the safety of cash, particularly U.S. dollars.
"Investors are selling off stocks that have been
well-regarded, possibly with some funds anticipating redemption
pressures and liquidating them to raise cash," said Edward
Huang, Haitong International's equity strategist.
The Hang Seng Index fell 4.95 percent by midday to
16,722.46 points, its lowest since May 2009, with turnover at
its lowest in three sessions. Most other Asian markets posted
declines of 2-4 percent.
The China Enterprise Index of the top Chinese firms
listed in Hong Kong slumpedg 6.38 percent, with financial
markets in the mainland shut for a week-long National Day
holiday.
The next chart support for the Hang Seng was seen at around
16,148, the 61.8 percent retracement of its rise from troughs in
2008 to its cyclical peak in November 2010.
The Hang Seng benchmark has lost almost 8 percent and the
China Enterprise Index more than 10 percent in the last three
sessions on growing concerns that Europe's festering debt crisis
could spawn another global financial crisis and on fears that
China's economy may slow more sharply than earlier expected.
Short-selling activity steadily picked up last week and on
Friday made up 14 percent of total turnover, the highest since
at least July.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd led
percentage losses among component stocks on Mondayr, slumping
almost 14 percent to its lowest in 2-1/2 years.
Roughly half of Ping An's market value has been wiped out in
the last three months.
One market participant said that large foreign banks were
doing the bulk of the selling, suggesting that funds were
liquidating positions to boost cash levels to prepare for
investor redemptions as the market worsens.
Mainland property names also suffered, with China Overseas
Land & Investment slumping 11 percent and China
Resources Land down almost 10 percent, extending a
recent slump as corporate bond investors use other asset markets
as proxy hedges for their volatile and illiquid
investments.
Macau casino shares extended Friday's losses on fears that a
heightened credit squeeze on private borrowers in China will
hurt gaming revenues in the world's biggest gambling
destination.
Galaxy Entertainment plunged 21 percent.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Plumberg and Krishna Kumar;
Editing by Kim Coghill)