* Hang Seng down 5 pct, China Enterprise Index dives 6.4 pct

* Ping An down 14 pct, foreign funds boost cash to prepare for redemption

* Short-selling steadily increasing over the past week

* Markets in China closed for week-long holiday

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 3 Hong Kong shares tumbled 5 percent on Monday, underperforming most of their Asian peers, as foreign funds liquidated positions in mainland financials and property developers to boost cash levels in preparation for redemptions in their home countries.

Selling of Chinese equities intensified last week after some brokerages issued reports warning of risks in the Chinese economy and its banking sector. The reports came as a global market rout deepened, prompting many investors to ditch riskier assets for the safety of cash, particularly U.S. dollars.

"Investors are selling off stocks that have been well-regarded, possibly with some funds anticipating redemption pressures and liquidating them to raise cash," said Edward Huang, Haitong International's equity strategist.

The Hang Seng Index fell 4.95 percent by midday to 16,722.46 points, its lowest since May 2009, with turnover at its lowest in three sessions. Most other Asian markets posted declines of 2-4 percent.

The China Enterprise Index of the top Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong slumpedg 6.38 percent, with financial markets in the mainland shut for a week-long National Day holiday.

The next chart support for the Hang Seng was seen at around 16,148, the 61.8 percent retracement of its rise from troughs in 2008 to its cyclical peak in November 2010.

The Hang Seng benchmark has lost almost 8 percent and the China Enterprise Index more than 10 percent in the last three sessions on growing concerns that Europe's festering debt crisis could spawn another global financial crisis and on fears that China's economy may slow more sharply than earlier expected.

Short-selling activity steadily picked up last week and on Friday made up 14 percent of total turnover, the highest since at least July.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd led percentage losses among component stocks on Mondayr, slumping almost 14 percent to its lowest in 2-1/2 years.

Roughly half of Ping An's market value has been wiped out in the last three months.

One market participant said that large foreign banks were doing the bulk of the selling, suggesting that funds were liquidating positions to boost cash levels to prepare for investor redemptions as the market worsens.

Mainland property names also suffered, with China Overseas Land & Investment slumping 11 percent and China Resources Land down almost 10 percent, extending a recent slump as corporate bond investors use other asset markets as proxy hedges for their volatile and illiquid investments.

Macau casino shares extended Friday's losses on fears that a heightened credit squeeze on private borrowers in China will hurt gaming revenues in the world's biggest gambling destination.

Galaxy Entertainment plunged 21 percent.

(Additional reporting by Kevin Plumberg and Krishna Kumar; Editing by Kim Coghill)