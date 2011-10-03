(Updates to close)
* Hang Seng Index down 4.4 pct, lowest in 2-1/2 years
* Ping An, already battered, falls another 31 percent
* More downside expected on aversion to Chinese equities
* Long-short ratio in HK at lowest in 2-1/2 years: Data
Explorer
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 3 Hong Kong shares slumped 4.4
percent on Monday, underperforming much of Asia, as mainland
financials and property names dragged the Hang Seng Index to its
lowest level in 2-1/2 years, with lackluster turnover and a
flight to defensive stocks pointing to increased risk aversion.
Some foreign funds were seen liquidating long positions in
anticipation of redemption pressures and fears of a hard landing
in China after some brokerages last week warned of risks in the
economy and the Chinese banking sector.
The reports came as a global market rout deepened, prompting
many investors to ditch riskier assets for the safety of cash,
particularly U.S. dollars. The Hang Seng Index lost 21.5
percent in the July-September period -- its worst quarter in a
decade.
"I'm not sure whether holding more positions is something to
show your clients. Cash is pretty much king and has been for a
few months now," said Benjamin Chang, chief executive officer of
LBN Advisors, a firm that manages $450 million worth of assets
in two China funds.
"If you are an investor, you either want to see your manager
aggressively betting on a recovery or cut positions. Merely
holding onto positions now doesn't make sense at all," Chang
added.
The Hang Seng Index finished at 16,822.2 points as turnover
declined almost 15 percent from Friday. Most other Asian markets
lost between 1.8 and 3 percent.
The China Enterprise Index slumped 5.7 percent, due
in part to losses for Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd
that topped 13 percent. The stock, which sank to its
lowest in 2-1/2 years, has lost about half of its market value
in the last quarter.
On Sept. 26, Ping An recorded its biggest daily percentage
plunge in more than three years -- 13.7 percent -- as it was hit
by multiple rumours about HSBC selling down its stake and its
exposure to the real estate trust business.
On Monday, mainland property names also bled. China
Resources Land and China Overseas Land & Investment
each lost more than 11 percent.
Macau casino stocks plunged, with Galaxy Entertainment
losing almost 19 percent, on fears that a heightened
credit squeeze on private firms in China could hurt gambling
revenues.
FURTHER DOWNSIDE SEEN, SHORT SELLING AT ALL-TIME HIGH
Among the few stocks that rose on Monday were defensive
plays, such as Power Assets , which gained 0.7 percent.
It has gained nearly 23 percent in 2011 to date, compared to
the 27 percent decline on the Hang Seng Index. The stock is
trading at 13.9 times forward 12-month earnings, compared to a
historical median of 11.5 times, according to Thomson Reuters
Starmine.
Monday's slump sank the Hang Seng benchmark to a 2-1/2 year
low, dipping below the 17,000 level. Near-term chart support is
next seen between the April 2009 high at around 15,977 and the
September 2008 low at around 16,283.
The 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the
lows October 2008 to its cyclical peak in November 2010, seen at
around 16,148, is right in that range.
Short-selling made up 14 percent of total turnover last
Friday alone and is expected to hover at similarly high levels,
if the U.S. dollar maintains its strength against Asian
currencies, analysts said.
A report by Data Explorers on Monday showed that long bets
outnumbered short ones in Hong Kong by slightly more than five
times last week, the lowest ratio in 2-1/2 years. This figure is
less than half of the 2011 high, reached in January.
Data Explorers said this decline was driven by a combination
of short-selling interest that hit an annual high and
institutional ownership that sank to a new low for the years
last week.
