(Updates to midday)
* Hang Seng up 4.3 pct, China Enterprise jump 5.2 pct
* Most heavily shorted stocks in last few sessions leading
gains
* Turnover at midday highest in more than a month
* Investors selling into strength, gains unlikely to last:
trader
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 6 Hong Kong shares look poised to
snap a four-day losing streak on Thursday as investors covered
short positions, propelling strong gains in several
China-related names that have been among the most heavily
shorted in the last few sessions.
China Overseas Land & Investment led percentage
gains among Hang Seng Index components, jumping 12.6
percent as overall turnover on the Hong Kong bourse at midday
surged to its highest since Sept 1.
"Most are selling into this strength, so gains probably
won't be sustained in the near term," said Alex Wong, Ample
Finance Group's director of asset management.
Wong added that market sentiment in Hong Kong is weaker than
in the United States because investors are still wary about a
hard landing in China, but that could ease in the medium term if
Beijing moves to prevent any sharp slowdown in growth.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 4.3 percent at 16,951.2
points at midday, led by mainland property and financial names
-- sectors bashed on a confluence of factors that heightened
risk aversion towards Chinese equities.
The China Enterprise Index outperformed, leaping 5.2
percent.
Losses topping 36 percent in 2011 to date have sunk
price/earnings multiples to their lowest since the 2008
financial crisis.
The H-share index is currently trading at 6.8 times 12-month
forward earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
This is also its second-lowest level since 2003.
Weakness in China Overseas Land, which was down more than 32
percent in the last quarter, played a role. Short selling
interest in the stock exceeded 20 percent of its daily turnover
in all but five sessions since mid-August.
If it manages to hold onto gains today, it will have erased
losses over the last three sessions. The stock should see
near-term support at about HK$11.19, its 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its rise from troughs in 2008 to its cyclical
peak in 2010.
CHINA LUXURY ISSUES SPRING BACK TO LIFE
Shares of Macau casinos on Thursday also clawed back some of
their steep losses in recent weeks.
Galaxy Entertainment and Sands China
each surged almost 19 percent by midday. Galaxy had dived more
than 32 percent in the previous four sessions, while Sands China
plunged 30 percent on worries about China's slowdown and fears
that some of the casinos high rollers from mainland China were
having troubling getting credit.
News on Tuesday that gambling revenue in Macau spiked nearly
19 percent percent last month was a factor in
Thursday's gains, but the uptick could be limited by multiple
gaps on the charts that opened up after steep falls in the last
five sessions.
Financial markets in Hong Kong were closed on Wednesday for
a holiday, while those on the mainland are shut for the
week-long National Day holiday.
Thursday's gains on the Hang Seng Index offset its losses on
Tuesday, with the benchmark index bouncing off near-term chart
support seen between the April 2009 high at around 15,977 and
the Sept. 2008 low at around 16,283.
The 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct.
2008 troughs to its cyclical peak in November 2010, seen at
around 16,148, is right in that range.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)