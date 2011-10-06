(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng up 4.3 pct, China Enterprise jump 5.2 pct

* Most heavily shorted stocks in last few sessions leading gains

* Turnover at midday highest in more than a month

* Investors selling into strength, gains unlikely to last: trader

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 6 Hong Kong shares look poised to snap a four-day losing streak on Thursday as investors covered short positions, propelling strong gains in several China-related names that have been among the most heavily shorted in the last few sessions.

China Overseas Land & Investment led percentage gains among Hang Seng Index components, jumping 12.6 percent as overall turnover on the Hong Kong bourse at midday surged to its highest since Sept 1.

"Most are selling into this strength, so gains probably won't be sustained in the near term," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance Group's director of asset management.

Wong added that market sentiment in Hong Kong is weaker than in the United States because investors are still wary about a hard landing in China, but that could ease in the medium term if Beijing moves to prevent any sharp slowdown in growth.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 4.3 percent at 16,951.2 points at midday, led by mainland property and financial names -- sectors bashed on a confluence of factors that heightened risk aversion towards Chinese equities.

The China Enterprise Index outperformed, leaping 5.2 percent.

Losses topping 36 percent in 2011 to date have sunk price/earnings multiples to their lowest since the 2008 financial crisis.

The H-share index is currently trading at 6.8 times 12-month forward earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. This is also its second-lowest level since 2003.

Weakness in China Overseas Land, which was down more than 32 percent in the last quarter, played a role. Short selling interest in the stock exceeded 20 percent of its daily turnover in all but five sessions since mid-August.

If it manages to hold onto gains today, it will have erased losses over the last three sessions. The stock should see near-term support at about HK$11.19, its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from troughs in 2008 to its cyclical peak in 2010.

CHINA LUXURY ISSUES SPRING BACK TO LIFE

Shares of Macau casinos on Thursday also clawed back some of their steep losses in recent weeks.

Galaxy Entertainment and Sands China each surged almost 19 percent by midday. Galaxy had dived more than 32 percent in the previous four sessions, while Sands China plunged 30 percent on worries about China's slowdown and fears that some of the casinos high rollers from mainland China were having troubling getting credit.

News on Tuesday that gambling revenue in Macau spiked nearly 19 percent percent last month was a factor in Thursday's gains, but the uptick could be limited by multiple gaps on the charts that opened up after steep falls in the last five sessions.

Financial markets in Hong Kong were closed on Wednesday for a holiday, while those on the mainland are shut for the week-long National Day holiday.

Thursday's gains on the Hang Seng Index offset its losses on Tuesday, with the benchmark index bouncing off near-term chart support seen between the April 2009 high at around 15,977 and the Sept. 2008 low at around 16,283.

The 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct. 2008 troughs to its cyclical peak in November 2010, seen at around 16,148, is right in that range. (Editing by Kim Coghill)