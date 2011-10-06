(Updates to close)

* Hang Seng surge 5.7 pct, China Enterprise jump 5.8 pct

* Gains on short squeeze, but short selling stays high

* Most heavily shorted stocks in last few sessions leading gains

* Investors selling into strength, gains unlikely to last: trader

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 6 Hong Kong shares surged 5.7 pecent on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors covered positions in stocks they had heavily shorted in recent sessions, but many traders doubted that the gains could be sustained.

Full short selling data was not immediately available at the market close, but remained above 10 percent at midday, according to one trader, suggesting some investors remained bearish as Europe's sovereign debt crisis continues to fester.

Investors were also selling into strength, according to Alex Wong, Ample Finance Group's director of asset management, indicating weak conviction behind the gains.

"This tells you something about the conviction of the shorts...they haven't capitulated. This is a battle right?" Todd Martin, Societe Generale's Asia Equity Strategist told Reuters.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 17,171.3 points after its strongest single-day percentage gain since April 2009. The China Enterprise Index of the top Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong jumped 5.8 percent to 8,571.5 points.

Thursday's gains brought the Hang Seng Index to the lower end of a downside gap that opened up between the low on Sept 30 and the high on Oct 3, at about 17,179, one of several that opened up after steep losses last month that topped 14 percent, pointing to stiff resistance ahead.

Turnover was the highest this week, but considered lackluster given Citic Securities Co Ltd made its listing debut in Hong Kong.

Underscoring poor appetite for new share sales amid fierce global market voltility, Citic Securities shares fell as much as 10.5 percent in their first day of trade.

China Overseas Land & Investment topped percentage gains among Hang Seng components, jumping more than 17 percent in almost twice its 30-day average volume.

Short selling interest in the stock exceeded 20 percent of its daily turnover in all but five sessions since mid-August as the stock plunged more than 32 percent in the last quarter.

Thursday's gains not only erased losses over the last four sessions, but also brought China Overseas Land back to levels last seen about two weeks ago.

The magnitude of its rise on Thursday was typical of other mainland property-related stocks as investors covered short positions after U.S. economic data showed the world's largest economy was not yet slipping into recession, and on hopes that Europe will shore up banks exposed to a feared Greek debt default.

Longfor Properties Co Ltd and Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd gained more than 10 percent. Anhui Conch Cement also gained about 10 percent.

China property companies' bonds and credit, among the worst hit over the last week, also saw gains on fresh buying.

China's sovereign credit default swaps (CDS) were down sharply, by about 19 basis points at 0856 GMT, but remain at nearly twice the level they were two months ago, suggesting bearishness on China remains.

CHINA LUXURY ISSUES SPRING BACK TO LIFE

Shares of Macau casinos and luxury brand names whose growth depends much on mainland Chinese also clawed back some of their steep losses in recent weeks.

Sands China surged 25.7 percent, while Prada Spa gained more than 15 percent.

Sands China had dived 30 percent over the past four sessions on worries about China's slowdown and fears that some high rollers from mainland China were having trouble getting credit.

News on Tuesday that gambling revenue in Macau spiked nearly 19 percent percent last month was a factor in Thursday's gains, but the uptick could be limited by multiple gaps on the charts that opened up after steep falls in the last five sessions.

Thursday's gains on the Hang Seng Index erased losses on the week to date, helping the benchmark bounce off near-term chart support seen between the April 2009 high at around 15,977 and the Sept. 2008 low at around 16,283.

The 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from Oct. 2008 troughs to its cyclical peak in November 2010, seen at around 16,148, is right in that range. (Editing by Kim Coghill)