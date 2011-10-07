(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng up 3.5 pct, China Enterprise Index up 4.3 pct

* Gains on short squeeze, but long money buying higher beta names

* Shorting percentages stay high, but costs rising: analyst

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 7 Hong Kong shares jumped on Friday, as investors covered short positions that are poised to help the Hang Seng Index to its first weekly gain in five.

Friday's gain followed moves in Europe to boost struggling banks, which global markets welcomed. Hong Kong's week has been a volatile one that saw the benchmark dip to its lowest since May 2009.

Investors unwound some bearish bets on a more stable global market with turnover at midday hovering near one-month peaks, suggesting that the selloff over the past week on fears of a hard landing in China appears to be overdone.

"Short covering should boost the market in the short term, but investors are still cautious, selling into strength...although some long money is also shifting from defensives into high beta names," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 3.5 percent at 17,778.3 points at midday, easily scaling a downside gap that opened up between the low on Sept 30 and the high on Oct 3, one of several that opened after steep losses last month.

Near-term resistance on the charts is next seen at another downside gap, between the low of Sept 21 at about 18,698 and the high of Sept 22 at about 18,296.

Hong Kong ports-to-telecoms conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd surged 10.6 percent, leading percentage gains among Hang Seng components on a short squeeze.

Strong volumes so far could also point to real money rolling into the stock, which has slumped more than 30 percent in the last quarter alone as investors fretted over its Europe business -- which according to Credit Suisse, comprises about 45 percent of its assets.

In a report published Thursday, Credit Suisse analysts said the sell-off was overdone as there was a limited risk that Hutchison's Europe operations, except for its port business, could be dragged down by the bloc's economic problems.

CHINA NAMES EXTEND BOUNCE, BUT UNCERTAINTY LINGERS

The China Enterprise Index of the top mainland firms listed in Hong Kong outperformed, jumping 4.3 percent to end the morning session at 8,942.5 points.

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd was among the top gainers, surging nearly 15 percent.

With gold prices poised for their first weekly gain in a month, , China's largest gold miner has posted a sharp recovery after slumping to a near three-year low on Tuesday.

Losses topping 50 percent in 2011 had pushed multiples to their lowest ever. Before Friday, the stock was trading at 5.5 times forward its 12-month earnings, compared to its historical median at 18.9 times, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Aversion towards Chinese equities picked up in the past week on renewed hard landing fears in the mainland, with short-selling in Hong Kong accounting for more than 10 percent of daily turnover in all but one of the last nine sessions. On Tuesday, it exceeded 11 percent.

But overall turnover on the Hong Kong bourse in late September was comparatively lower than the previous bout of selling in August, with some market watchers suggesting it was mainly foreign investors who are shorting Chinese equities as a hedge against China risks.

But Julius Baer's Lam said that the rising costs of shorting the Hong Kong market could also make it more prohibitive for investors to do so. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)