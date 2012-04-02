(Updates to midday)

* HSI sheds 0.3 pct, China Enterprises Index flat

* Sun Hung Kai Properties sinks further, funds exiting

* China PMI data fails to cheer, mainland banks weak

* 2011 earnings disappointment likely cost-related: BofA-ML

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, April 2 Hong Kong shares started the week lower on Monday, weighed down by further weakness in Sun Hung Kai Properties as funds rolled out of the property giant after the arrest of its two billionaire owners.

Better-than-expected official China manufacturing data failed to cheer the market, which was hit in March by disappointing corporate results, fanning fears that the slowdown in China is hurting profitability more than expected.

The broader Hang Seng Index shed 0.3 percent to 20,499.5 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland lsitings in Hong Kong was little changed by midday.

Mainland Chinese markets are shut for a three-day public holiday and will reopen on Thursday, while markets in Hong Kong will be closed this Wednesday and Friday.

"It's a very weak market today, with volume low largely because it's going to be stop-start trading this week. Things also look like worsening with Sun Hung Kai and funds are now desperately getting out," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), Asia's largest property developer by market value, dipped 2.8 percent in midday volume that was almost triple its 30-day average -- standing out against lackluster turnover on the Hong Kong bourse.

SHKP has now lost more than 15 percent over the two trading sessions since Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) arrested SHKP Chairmen Raymond and Thomas Kwok last week for alleged corruption.

A local English-language newspaper reported on Monday that SHKP's billionaire owners are due to appear in court next week with former chief secretary Rafael Hui, when they are expected to be charged by Hong Kong's anti-graft body.

Its Hong Kong property sector peers were mixed. Sino Land and Henderson Land regained some of their losses from last Friday, up 1.6 and 0.7 percent respectively, while New World Developments dived 3.8 percent.

DOUR EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS DULLS CHINA DATA SURPRISE

Chinese energy and banking majors were mixed despite the official China Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumping to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, up from February's 51 and comfortably beating forecasts of 50.5.

A similar survey by HSBC, focusing more on smaller companies, showed factory output fell for the fifth straight month.

China Construction Bank (CCB), the mainland's second-largest lender, slipped 0.3 percent to HK$5.98, but holding above HK$5.95, a level that has served as chart support for more than a week.

It is still up 10.3 percent this year, which while lagging the 11.2 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index, is better than some of its "Big Four" Chinese banking peers. Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) is down 0.3 percent.

Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) slipped 1.9 percent after agreeing a deal to buy Ivanhoe Mining Ltd's controlling stake in Mongolian-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources for $926 million.

Market observers said the wide disparity in the two PMI surveys released on Sunday did little to alleviate expectations of underwhelming first quarter corporate earnings from Chinese companies, expected from mid-April.

Profits for China's industrial firms fell 5.2 percent in the first two month in 2012, according to the industrial profitability indicator for March, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Tuesday.

This comes after a bruising 2011 earnings season that concluded on March 31. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, of the 68 percent of Chinese companies that have reported 2011 earnings, 74 percent have missed expectations. (Graphics by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim Coghill)