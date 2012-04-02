(Updates to close)
* HSI slips 0.2 pct, China Enterprises Index up 0.1 pct
* Sun Hung Kai Properties sinks further, funds seen exiting
* China PMI data fails to cheer, growth sectors weak
* Haier jumps after strong earnings, UBS upgrade
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 2 Hong Kong shares kicked off
the second quarter with a fourth-straight loss on Monday,
dragged by further weakness in Sun Hung Kai Properties as funds
rolled out of the property giant after its billionaire owners
were arrested.
Better-than-expected official China manufacturing data on
Sunday failed to cheer the market, which was hit by
disappointing 2011 corporate results. No improvement is expected
for first quarter earnings due in mid-April, which would fan
fears that the slowdown in China is hurting profitability more
than anticipated.
The Hang Seng Index shed 0.2 percent, while the China
Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong
Kong rose 0.2 percent as bourse turnover neared a 2-1/2-month
low.
Mainland Chinese markets are shut for a three-day public
holiday and will reopen on Thursday, while markets in Hong Kong
will be closed on Wednesday and Friday.
"It's a very weak market today, with volume low largely
because it's going to be stop-start trading this week. Things
also look like worsening with Sun Hung Kai and funds are now
desperately getting out," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales.
Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), Asia's largest
property developer by market value, fell 2.2 percent in almost
five times its 30-day average volume -- standing out against
lackluster turnover on the Hong Kong bourse.
SHKP has now lost a total of 15 percent in the two trading
sessions since Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against
Corruption (ICAC) last Thursday arrested SHKP Chairmen Raymond
and Thomas Kwok.
No charges have been placed yet. A local English-language
newspaper reported on Monday that SHKP's billionaire owners are
due to appear in court next week with former chief secretary
Rafael Hui, who was also arrested.
SHK's Hong Kong property sector peers were mixed. Sino Land
, which shed 3.6 percent on Friday, rose 2.9 percent to
regain last Friday's losses. New World Developments,
off 2.4 percent on Friday, dove 3.8 percent.
Greenheart Group was also hurt by renewed
corporate governance fears, slumping 9.2 percent after the
largest shareholder in its parent, Sino-Forest Corp,
said on Monday that it has proposed a restructuring plan for the
embattled Chinese forestry company.
CHINA DATA SURPRISE SHRUGGED OFF
Chinese banks and growth-sensitive sectors were mixed
despite the official China Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) jumping to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March,
up from February's 51 and comfortably beating forecasts of 50.5.
A similar survey by HSBC, focusing more on smaller
companies, showed factory output fell for the fifth straight
month.
Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco)
slipped 1.9 percent after agreeing TO a deal to buy Ivanhoe
Mining Ltd's controlling stake in Mongolian-focused
coal miner SouthGobi Resources for $926 million.
Market observers said the wide disparity in the two PMI
surveys released on Sunday did little to alleviate expectations
of underwhelming first quarter earnings from Chinese companies,
expected from mid-April.
Profits for China's industrial firms fell 5.2 percent in the
first two month of 2012, according to the industrial
profitability indicator for March, published by the National
Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Tuesday.
This comes after a bruising 2011 earnings season that
concluded on March 31. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, of
the 68 percent of Chinese companies that have reported 2011
earnings, 74 percent missed expectations.
On Monday, Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd soared
8.2 percent in almost double its 30-day average volume after
posting a 44 percent jump in 2011 net profit. It was one of the
few companies to beat forecasts.
Monday's surge let Haier regain its losses from last week
after a peer in the Chinese consumption sector, GOME Electrical
Appliances Holdings Ltd, plunged last Wednesday after
posting subpar earnings. That tumble triggered a slew of broker
downgrades.
On Monday, UBS analysts upgraded Haier to buy from neutral,
and lifted its price target from HK$10.86 to HK$11.50. It also
named Haier as a preferred pick in the Chinese consumer sector,
one of the biggest disappointments in the 2011 results season.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)