(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.5 pct, China Enterprises Index up 0.9 pct
* Chinese developers up after March contract sales rise
* Short covering lifts Evergrande almost 7 pct
* 2011 earnings suggest toughest time for sector is over:
Citi
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 3 Hong Kong shares rose on
Tuesday, with the Hang Seng Index poised to snap a four-day
losing streak on strength in the Chinese property sector after
several leading developers reported rising sales figures in
March from the month before.
Local media reported that contracted sales for Greentown
China grew 192 percent in March from February, while
jumping 140 percent for Evergrande, helping further
dissipate gloom in the sector after 2011 corporate earnings were
not as bad as some had feared.
The Hang Seng gained 0.5 percent by midday. The China
Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong
Kong was up 0.9 percent, with Evergrande surging 6.6 percent in
morning volume that exceeded its 30-day average.
Mainland Chinese markets are shut for a three-day holiday
and will resume trading on Thursday, while markets in Hong Kong
are closed on Wednesday and Friday.
"These positive March contract sales numbers are a
short-term positive for the stock prices of Chinese developers
because it means their cash flows were better," said Alan Lam,
Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.
"But I will look at whether this trend continues into April
and May because there's a seasonality factor in these March
numbers as well. I would be a little more cautious about buying
into the sector now," Lam added.
Short-covering likely accounted for some of Evergrande's
strength. Shorting interest in Evergrande, China's fifth-largest
developer by sales according to the China Real Estate
Information Corp (CRIC), averaged about 18 percent in the last
four sessions.
Agile Properties rose 4.7 percent, while Hang Seng
Index components China Overseas Land & Investment and
Greentown China each gained about 4 percent.
CHINA PROPERTY SHOWING SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT
While Chinese companies have broadly disappointed with their
2011 corporate earnings, the Chinese property sector provided a
rare surprise, displaying greater earnings resilience and growth
momentum than previously expected.
Monetary tightening measures since late 2009 have reined in
property speculation, sending prices tumbling and sales plunging
as well.
But with the sector accounting for 13 percent of China's
gross domestic product in 2011, there were fears that curbs
could drag on a rapidly cooling economy, impeding developers'
ability to repay loans, saddling banks with more bad debt.
"Developers' comfort under current tightening and confidence
in a stable outlook suggests the toughest time for China's
property sector is over," Citi property analysts led by Oscar
Choi said in a note last week.
The sector averaged 27 percent core profit growth in 2011,
which according to Citi was "overall better than market
expectations given former concern on earnings slippage".
"Most developers have adopted a more realistic mindset and
clear development strategy without counting on policy, reflected
in their conservative sales targets and construction plans in
2012," Citi analysts added in the note.
They advised clients to add beta names in the first half of
this year such as Evergrande with policy loosening a likely
catalyst in March and April. Quality names such as China
Overseas Land and Longfor are seen as a long term winners in the
sector.
High beta shares provide returns that tend to be bigger than
the market average.
China Overseas Land, which is up 20 percent this year after
slumping almost 10 percent in 2011, is still currently trading
at a 38 percent to its historical media forward 12-months
earnings, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
(Editing by Michael Watson)