By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, April 3 Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng Index poised to snap a four-day losing streak on strength in the Chinese property sector after several leading developers reported rising sales figures in March from the month before.

Local media reported that contracted sales for Greentown China grew 192 percent in March from February, while jumping 140 percent for Evergrande, helping further dissipate gloom in the sector after 2011 corporate earnings were not as bad as some had feared.

The Hang Seng gained 0.5 percent by midday. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong was up 0.9 percent, with Evergrande surging 6.6 percent in morning volume that exceeded its 30-day average.

Mainland Chinese markets are shut for a three-day holiday and will resume trading on Thursday, while markets in Hong Kong are closed on Wednesday and Friday.

"These positive March contract sales numbers are a short-term positive for the stock prices of Chinese developers because it means their cash flows were better," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.

"But I will look at whether this trend continues into April and May because there's a seasonality factor in these March numbers as well. I would be a little more cautious about buying into the sector now," Lam added.

Short-covering likely accounted for some of Evergrande's strength. Shorting interest in Evergrande, China's fifth-largest developer by sales according to the China Real Estate Information Corp (CRIC), averaged about 18 percent in the last four sessions.

Agile Properties rose 4.7 percent, while Hang Seng Index components China Overseas Land & Investment and Greentown China each gained about 4 percent.

CHINA PROPERTY SHOWING SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT

While Chinese companies have broadly disappointed with their 2011 corporate earnings, the Chinese property sector provided a rare surprise, displaying greater earnings resilience and growth momentum than previously expected.

Monetary tightening measures since late 2009 have reined in property speculation, sending prices tumbling and sales plunging as well.

But with the sector accounting for 13 percent of China's gross domestic product in 2011, there were fears that curbs could drag on a rapidly cooling economy, impeding developers' ability to repay loans, saddling banks with more bad debt.

"Developers' comfort under current tightening and confidence in a stable outlook suggests the toughest time for China's property sector is over," Citi property analysts led by Oscar Choi said in a note last week.

The sector averaged 27 percent core profit growth in 2011, which according to Citi was "overall better than market expectations given former concern on earnings slippage".

"Most developers have adopted a more realistic mindset and clear development strategy without counting on policy, reflected in their conservative sales targets and construction plans in 2012," Citi analysts added in the note.

They advised clients to add beta names in the first half of this year such as Evergrande with policy loosening a likely catalyst in March and April. Quality names such as China Overseas Land and Longfor are seen as a long term winners in the sector.

High beta shares provide returns that tend to be bigger than the market average.

China Overseas Land, which is up 20 percent this year after slumping almost 10 percent in 2011, is still currently trading at a 38 percent to its historical media forward 12-months earnings, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. (Editing by Michael Watson)