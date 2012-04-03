(Updates to close)
* HSI up 1.3 pct, China Enterprises index up 1.9 pct
* Chinese developers up after March contract sales rise
* March figures seasonally affected: Julius Baer
* Sun Hung Kai Properties produces 1st gain in 5 days
* Markets in HK and China shut on Wednesday
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, April 3 Hong Kong shares rose on
Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak on a short squeeze in
the Chinese property sector after several leading developers
reported better sales in March.
Local media reported that contracted sales for Evergrande
grew 1.4 times in March from February, helping further
dissipate gloom in the sector after 2011 corporate earnings were
not as bad as some had feared.
Embattled Hong Kong property giant Sun Hung Kai Properties
produced its first rise in five days, with gains
accelerating after the company announced the owners would make
their first public appearance later in the day.
The Hang Seng gained 1.3 percent, while the China
Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong
Kong jumped 1.8 percent. Market turnover on Tuesday was
relatively weak, but increased 40 percent from Monday.
Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings was among
the Hang Seng Index's top boosts, gaining 2.9 percent after
Goldman Sachs became the latest brokerage to upgrade the stock
from neutral to buy.
Mainland Chinese markets are shut for a three-day holiday
and will resume trading on Thursday, while markets in Hong Kong
will be shut on Wednesday and Friday. Traders said overall
bourse turnover was likely crimped as a result.
"Positive March contract sales numbers are a short-term
positive for the stock prices of Chinese developers because it
means their cash flows were better," said Alan Lam, Julius
Baer's Greater China equity analyst.
"But I will look at whether this trend continues into April
and May because there's a seasonality factor in these March
numbers as well. I would be a little more cautious about buying
into the sector now," he added.
Part of Lam's caution can be attributed to strong gains in
the sector after a hammering in 2011. Unlike other
growth-sensitive sectors that shed steep 2012 gains in March as
the earnings season commenced, most Chinese developers have
largely held onto their rally-leading gains.
Evergrande, China's fifth-largest developer by sales
according to the China Real Estate Information Corp (CRIC), on
Tuesday surged 7.5 percent in almost double its 30-day average,
bringing its gains this year to 42 percent.
This compares with the 13 and 9.3 percent gains on the Hang
Seng and China Enterprises indices, respectively, this year. In
2011, Evergrande lost 15 percent, while the two benchmarks lost
20 and 22 percent respectively.
Shares of Chinese railway companies extended gains after
posting strong 2011 earnings over the weekend. China Rail
Construction jumped 8.4 percent on Tuesday, bringing
its gains this week to 18 percent.
PLEASANT RAILWAY SURPRISES
Chinese railway companies, along with their property
developer peers, have been pleasant surprises during the 2011
corporate earnings reporting season, where Chinese companies
have broadly disappointed.
The Chinese property sector impressed with its greater
earnings resilience and growth momentum than expected. Monetary
tightening since late 2009 has reined in speculation, but sent
prices tumbling and sales plunging.
"Developers' comfort under current tightening and confidence
in a stable outlook suggests the toughest time for China's
property sector is over," Citi property analysts led by Oscar
Choi said in a note last week.
"Most developers have adopted a more realistic mindset and
clear development strategy without counting on policy, reflected
in their conservative sales targets and construction plans in
2012," Citi analysts added.
They advised clients to add beta names in the first half of
this year such as Evergrande with policy loosening a likely
catalyst in March and April, with China Overseas Land seen as a
long-term winners in the sector.
High beta shares provide returns that tend to be bigger than
the market average.
Sun Hung Kai's 2 percent gain on Tuesday recovered about
one-fifth of the $5.5 billion it lost in market value after news
of the arrest of its co-chairmen by Hong Kong's corruption
watchdog last week.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)