(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.04 pct, HSCE down 0.4 pct
* Profit taking repels HSI off resistance at 200-day MA
* January rally not over, more upside seen: trader
* Li & Fung hits highest since May 2011
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong shares ended a
topsy turvy morning session almost flat on Friday, dragged by
weakness in Chinese shares as investors took profits among the
outperformers in a January rally that had boosted the Hang Seng
Index by more than 10 percent to date.
Despite recent optimism, strength in defensive sectors, such
as utilities and Chinese telcos, hinted at some underlying
caution among investors against an uncertain macro backdrop,
with Europe's debt issues unresolved and uncertainty over the
extent of a slowdown in the Chinese economy.
"It's a good time to take some profits right now but I think
there's still some more upside to this rally going into month's
end," Patrick Yiu, managing director of CASH Asset Management,
told Reuters.
Beijing is scheduled to release manufacturing surveys on the
mainland for January next week, which may point to sluggish
activity, strengthening expectations for monetary policy easing.
The Hang Seng Index inched down 0.04 percent to close
at 20,431.96 points at midday, near the bottom of a narrow
trading range after being repelled off chart resistance seen at
its 200-day moving average, at about 20,604.
If this is broken, the next upside target is seen at
20,975-21,017, the highs reached in September and August last
year respectively. The 21,017 level is also the bottom of a gap
that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.
China Life Insurance was the top drag, down 2
percent. Still, even with Friday's losses, the H-share listing
of the mainland's top life insurer is up 18 percent in January
to date after two straight annual losses shaved almost 50
percent off its market cap.
Chinese shares were relative underperformers. The China
Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong
Kong, also known as the H-share index, lost 0.4 percent.
Chinese energy names, among the key drivers of the rally at
the start of the year, were also weaker. PetroChina Co Ltd
lost 0.9 percent but is still up more than 18 percent
in January to date.
Capping losses were the two biggest mobile telecommunication
operators in the mainland, China Mobile and China
Unicom, which rose 1.2 and 1 percent respectively.
Li & Fung, a major supplier of merchandise to U.S.
retailers Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
extended strong gains after announcing the first acquisition for
its Asian arm, fuelling hope of accelerating expansion of its
distribution business in the region.
It rose 2.6 percent in midday volume that has exceeded its
30-day average, hitting an 8-month intra-day high. Li & Fung has
surged almost 27 percent in January to date also partly on the
back of an improving U.S. economy.
Reuters also reported late on Thursday that a unit of its
privately held investment arm, Fung Capital, is in exclusive
talks with Sonia Rykiel, one of the last family-controlled
French fashion houses, which could lead to the investment firm
taking an 80 percent stake in the company to help it expand
internationally.
Financial markets in mainland China are closed on Friday and
will resume trading on Monday after a week-long Chinese New Year
holiday.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)