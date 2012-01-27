(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.04 pct, HSCE down 0.4 pct

* Profit taking repels HSI off resistance at 200-day MA

* January rally not over, more upside seen: trader

* Li & Fung hits highest since May 2011

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong shares ended a topsy turvy morning session almost flat on Friday, dragged by weakness in Chinese shares as investors took profits among the outperformers in a January rally that had boosted the Hang Seng Index by more than 10 percent to date.

Despite recent optimism, strength in defensive sectors, such as utilities and Chinese telcos, hinted at some underlying caution among investors against an uncertain macro backdrop, with Europe's debt issues unresolved and uncertainty over the extent of a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

"It's a good time to take some profits right now but I think there's still some more upside to this rally going into month's end," Patrick Yiu, managing director of CASH Asset Management, told Reuters.

Beijing is scheduled to release manufacturing surveys on the mainland for January next week, which may point to sluggish activity, strengthening expectations for monetary policy easing.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 0.04 percent to close at 20,431.96 points at midday, near the bottom of a narrow trading range after being repelled off chart resistance seen at its 200-day moving average, at about 20,604.

If this is broken, the next upside target is seen at 20,975-21,017, the highs reached in September and August last year respectively. The 21,017 level is also the bottom of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.

China Life Insurance was the top drag, down 2 percent. Still, even with Friday's losses, the H-share listing of the mainland's top life insurer is up 18 percent in January to date after two straight annual losses shaved almost 50 percent off its market cap.

Chinese shares were relative underperformers. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong, also known as the H-share index, lost 0.4 percent.

Chinese energy names, among the key drivers of the rally at the start of the year, were also weaker. PetroChina Co Ltd lost 0.9 percent but is still up more than 18 percent in January to date.

Capping losses were the two biggest mobile telecommunication operators in the mainland, China Mobile and China Unicom, which rose 1.2 and 1 percent respectively.

Li & Fung, a major supplier of merchandise to U.S. retailers Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, extended strong gains after announcing the first acquisition for its Asian arm, fuelling hope of accelerating expansion of its distribution business in the region.

It rose 2.6 percent in midday volume that has exceeded its 30-day average, hitting an 8-month intra-day high. Li & Fung has surged almost 27 percent in January to date also partly on the back of an improving U.S. economy.

Reuters also reported late on Thursday that a unit of its privately held investment arm, Fung Capital, is in exclusive talks with Sonia Rykiel, one of the last family-controlled French fashion houses, which could lead to the investment firm taking an 80 percent stake in the company to help it expand internationally.

Financial markets in mainland China are closed on Friday and will resume trading on Monday after a week-long Chinese New Year holiday. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)