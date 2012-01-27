(Updates to close)
* HSI and HSCE both up 0.3 pct
* China, U.S. data could spur rally further: analysts
* Li & Fung hits highest since May 2011
* Profit taking in outperformers cap gains
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 27 Hong Kong shares ended
higher for a sixth-straight session on Friday, though
profit-taking capped gains after a January rally that has
boosted the benchmark Hang Seng Index by more than 11 percent.
Gains in global supply chain manager Li & Fung and
China's two biggest telecoms firms outweighed losses in recent
outperformers, such as PetroChina and China Life
Insurance.
The Hang Seng Index ended 0.3 percent higher at
20,501.7 points, roughly in the middle of its trading range for
the day after failing to breach chart resistance at about
20,604, its 200-day moving average. The market was closed early
in the week for Chinese New Year holidays, and reopened on
Thursday.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong also rose 0.3 percent, taking its gains
for the year to date to 15 percent. Financial markets in
mainland China were closed all week and will reopen on Monday.
"It's a good time to take some profits right now but I think
there's still some more upside to this rally going into month's
end," Patrick Yiu, managing director of CASH Asset Management,
told Reuters.
Before Friday, PetroChina and China Life Insurance had risen
19.3 and 20.3 percent, respectively, so far in January, key
drivers of the New Year rally. On Friday, both were key drags on
the Hang Seng Index, down 0.9 percent each.
Li & Fung rose 3.4 percent in more than thrice its 30-day
average volume after the consumer goods exporter announced the
first acquisition by its regional distribution arm LF Asia,
fuelling hopes for accelerating expansion.
Li & Fung, a major supplier of merchandise to U.S. retailers
Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, closed at
its highest since May 20 last year. It has surged 28 percent in
January to date, also partly on the back of an improving U.S.
economy.
China Mobile gained 1.9 percent and was the Hang
Seng Index's top boost. Smaller peer, China Unicom,
which was among the best performers in 2011 as investors sought
the relative safety of its perceived steady earnings growth,
climbed 2.2 percent.
In a note late on Thursday, Nomura analysts reaffirmed their
buy ratings on both stocks, remaining optimistic on their 3G
potential -- despite a divided consensus on Unicom.
DOES THE RALLY HAVE LEGS?
If the Hang Seng Index can breach its 200-day moving
average, the next upside target is seen at 20,975-21,017, the
highs reached in September and August last year, respectively.
Market watchers said that while they see some more room to
go in this rally, it could be capped at the 21,017 level, which
is also the bottom of a gap that opened up between Aug. 4 and 5.
U.S. fourth-quarter GDP data later on Friday and China
manufacturing data early next week could be major catalysts.
Recent U.S. data has showed a steady, albeit gradual,
increase in momentum for the economy, which could offset worries
about the global impact of Europe's prolonged debt crisis.
China manufacturing surveys, meanwhile, may point to further
sluggishness in factory activity, boosting expectations of
monetary policy easing that could encourage fresh buying in
Chinese banks.
On Friday, the sector was largely firmer. The mainland's
largest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
gained 0.9 percent, while Bank of Communication
(BComm) rose 1.8 percent.
